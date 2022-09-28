Rolling Stone claims enjoying ‘Chappelle’s Show’ is tainted by Chappelle’s ‘hardcore transphobia’

Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Trevor Noah Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'
On Sept. 29, 2022, history changed forever when Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show. He took over from Jon Stewart seven years ago, and now, his time with the late night satirical program is ending. However, his announcement came as a shock to many audience members and at-home viewers.
Anderson Cooper explores loss and grief in deeply personal new CNN podcast
In his new podcast, “All There Is with Anderson Cooper,” the CNN anchor reveals a personal struggle – part of his life he has rarely talked about before. Cooper began recording the podcast alone while packing up the apartment of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, after she died in 2019 at the age of 95.
Amy Schumer was too "depressed" about the 2016 election to make her sketch show
Remember how people used to insist that President Donald Trump would be “good” for comedy? Now that we’re finally out of the Trump era (are we out of the Trump era?), that conventional wisdom seems debatable at best. Sure, Alec Baldwin may have won an Emmy for playing him on Saturday Night Live, but is that really a net positive for society? If anything, television comedy (of the late night and sketch variety, at least) seemed to stagnate over the Trump presidency. And over at Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer ceased to function at all.
Trump-Loving Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up With Fox Nation Comedy Special
Roseanne Barr is expected to star in “A Roseanne Comedy Special” on Fox News’ subscription streaming platform, Fox Nation, in early 2023, her first major opportunity since she made a racist tweet, leading to the cancellation of her titular ABC show. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.” Barr’s comedy will cover various topics, with no subject off limits, according to the company. Fox Nation was originally pitched to expand Fox News’ coverage, but the burgeoning platform is also in talks to sign the likes of Kevin Costner, Sharon Osbourne, Piers Morgan and Kelsey Grammer, according to Variety.Read it at Variety
Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is Anything But Laughable! Find Out How Much the Comedian Makes
He makes it look like money grows on trees! Daily Show host Trevor Noah always has his audience cracking up, but his net worth is anything but laughable. The 2021 and 2022 Grammys...
Ed Sheeran Is Getting Sued Again For Copyright Claims Against His Song "Thinking Out Loud," And This Time He's Going To Court
This is the second time the singer has been sued over his song "Thinking Out Loud." The first lawsuit came from the family of the late Ed Townsend, a co-writer of the song "Let's Get It On," who argued the songs were too similar.
Today in History: Saturday, October 1, 2022
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Lucille Ball began her second hit sitcom (and her first without Desi Arnaz) with “The Lucy Show” on CBS in 1962. Everyone’s favorite “second banana,” Vivian Vance, appeared as a regular in the first three seasons. It ran for six seasons. For more, click here…Also in 1962: Johnny Carson debuted as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.“ His first guest was actress Joan Crawford…Also premiering: Reality documentary “This Is Your Life,“ hosted by Ralph Edwards, on NBC in 1952; the single episode season of classic sitcom “The Honeymooners” on CBS in 1955; ABC sitcom “Less Than Perfect” in 2002; and Showtime drama “Dexter,“ starring Michael C. Hall, in 2006. “Dexter: New Blood”, the upcoming continuation, will launch on Showtime on Sunday, November 7… Cartoon Network launched in 1992.
