WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.

