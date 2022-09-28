Read full article on original website
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke dodges twice when asked if he would ‘take your AR-15’
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke dodged a question twice on Friday night during a debate when asked if he would confiscate AR-15’s, as he has previously stated. The debate took place between Texas gubernatorial candidates Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat, and Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Friday night.
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
‘Fat Bear Week’ Is a Celebration of the Animal’s Pre-Hibernation Transformation, Alaska Park Ranger Says
There’s a competition heating up Alaska that celebrates fur, heaviness and curves. It’s Fat Bear Week, when all eyes are on the furry chonks to see which one will gain the most weight in the lead up to their hibernation. The brown bears at Katmai National Park and...
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove...
First Alert Forecast: Ian delivering impacts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After making a devastating landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s west coast, a weaker but still quite potent version of Ian has made another landfall near Cape Romain and McClellanville, South Carolina early Friday afternoon. Ian, now a Post-Tropical Cyclone, will continue to bring significant impacts to the Cape Fear Region through Friday evening as its center swirls and uncoils deeper into the Carolinas. Your First Alert Weather Team continues a First Alert Action Day for Friday, September 30.
NCDOT: Don’t travel unless you need to Friday into weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – State transportation officials preparing for Tropical Storm Ian are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel starting Friday into the weekend. The state Department of Transportation says more than 2,200 of its employees in all 100 counties have prepared equipment for possible clearing efforts, repairs, and pipe replacements after the storm passes.
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.
