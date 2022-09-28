ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

DeKalb commissioner renews request for deeper review of Atlanta training center plan

DeKalb County District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry is taking a second shot at calling for a deeper review of Atlanta’s controversial public safety training center plan. This time, it’s a nonbinding resolution asking the Atlanta City Council to reduce the “intensity” of the development and to conduct a wider environmental review. Terry is also asking for a new DeKalb Bicentennial Historic Commission to consider how to memorialize the site’s history as the infamous Atlanta Prison Farm.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Mayors take sales tax revenue disagreement to south Fulton residents

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul was among city leaders taking part in a town hall meeting on the distribution of more than $3 billion in Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenues in College Park on Wednesday night. The meeting came a week after a similar event was held in Roswell with a few mayors from […] The post Mayors take sales tax revenue disagreement to south Fulton residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review

Atlanta Public Schools has placed three senior administrators on paid leave following the reversal in the hiring of a principal for a new Midtown elementary school set to open next fall, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The district told the AJC on Sept. 28 that Chief of Schools Anita Williams, Associate Superintendent […] The post Report: Atlanta Public Schools senior administrators put on leave during internal review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Footwear News

The Athlete’s Foot and Reform Alliance to Host a Probation and Parole Policy-Focused National Town Hall in Atlanta

For its latest community-focused effort, retail standout The Athlete’s Foot has joined forces with nonprofit organization Reform Alliance to host a town hall in Atlanta. The town hall is scheduled to take place on Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET at Plywood Place. According to The Athlete’s Foot, a discussion will take place covering a variety of topics, such as how probation and parole policies could be improved, how to close “the revolving door between supervision and incarceration” and how safety and well-being in communities could be improved. It will also be lived-streamed nationally for free. Guests include, but are not limited...
ATLANTA, GA
Alex Wan
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters

GOP state candidates who support Buckhead seceding from the city of Atlanta “do so at their own peril,” according to a new poll and data commissioned by groups opposed to the cityhood movement. The Committee for United Atlanta and Neighbors for a United Atlanta released polling data from 20/20 Insight LLC on Sept. 28. Numbers […] The post Poll says GOP candidates who support Buckhead City ‘unpopular’ with likely voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Conservatives challenge thousands of Georgia voters legitimacy ahead of November elections

In the last year, more than 64,000 Georgia voters have had their voting eligibility challenged, according to voting rights group New Georgia Project. These challenges started occurring across the state once a 2021 law was passed by Georgia’s conservative legislature, allowing any Georgia voter to challenge the legitimacy of any other Georgia voters’ registration.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA

