Bruins Demolish US Grant
Bartlesville High football snapped its three-game losing skid in a blowout victory over US Grant at Custer Stadium on Friday night. Bruins topped the Generals 55-0. BHS scored early and often. Five touchdowns in the first quarter when Bartlesville’s starters were in took the doubt out of the game.
Bristow Gets the Best of Dewey
Dewey football had a tough go of it at home against Bristow on Friday night. The Pirates beat the Doggers 58-6. It was similar to Dewey’s last game against Jay, a decent start defensively lost some momentum as Bristow scored most of its points in the last two and a half quarters.
Copan - WCS on Radio Friday Night
A Washington County eight-man battle between Copan and Wesleyan Christian School will kick off Week No. 5 at Copan on Friday night, with special radio coverage on 99.1 FM - KPGM. The Hornets and Mustangs will hookup for the third straight year in a District contest – and both enter...
Sports » Latest News
Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright talked on his weekly radio show on Wednesday night from Dink’s Pit BBQ, as the Bruins will have their third home game in a row on Friday. BHS is searching for its first District win, as US Grant visits Custer Stadium. The...
National Indian Taco Championship Oct. 1
The National Indian Taco Championships are back in Pawhuska this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Vendors, Music, Indian Dance, and of course Indian Tacos. All contestants sell their Indian Tacos to the public. The contestants price their Indian Tacos. You can pay $5...
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
On The Rock Harvest Festival and Dinner
Get your RSVP in now for the Harvest Festival and Dinner at On the Rock Ministires. The free event is set for Saturday, October 8, at 6pm at the campus of On the Rock at 122 South Park Avenue in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday was Sandy Dossett...
OKM Oktoberfest This Weekend
Saturday is the day for the annual OKM Oktoberfest, bringing a little Bavaria to Bartlesville. Hosted by OKM Music as part of its on-going fundraisers to support their June Festival, the event will be held in the parking lot next to the OKM offices at Dewey Avenue & Fourth Street across from First Presbyterian Church. The event runs from 3 to 9 pm and features live music, festive games, German beers and brats, traditional games with prizes and a special German shop where you can find European-inspired gifts for the upcoming holidays.
Community Events
Bartlesville Community Concert’s 2022-2023 season and individual tickets are on sale now through October 9. For more information, visit www.bccamusic.org. Season and individual tickets are available at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com. Free student tickets are also available.
Washington County Board of Commissioners-Oct 3 Preview
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, October 3. This is the first meeting of the month so the starting time is 9:00 am rather than 9:30 am. The agenda for the meeting includes a proclamation for National 4-H Week, the annual...
Arvest Bank Awards $500 to Dewey Teacher
Arvest Bank has awarded Jessica Lee, a fifth grade reading teaching at Dewey Elementary School, with $500 as part of its "WE LOVE TEACHERS" initiative. Lee says she will use her award to make upgrades to the reading spaces in her classroom. "I cannot thank Arvest enough! This means so...
Sunset Industrial Park Approved for Funding
As anticipated by the Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA), the Sunset Manufacturing Center has received funding from the Oklahoma Legislature as part of a group of bills designed to fund infrastructure projects at industrial parks, aeronautics facilities, and state fairground in an effort to bring Oklahoma to the attention of international trading partners.
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
Court Report for Keenan Abreau
Keenan Michael Abreu appeared in Washington COunty Court today on multiple charges after a routine traffic stop. Abreu is charged with failure to provide a driver's license, failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt. During the traffic stop, officers found an open bottle of...
