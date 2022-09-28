Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Active Threat Prevention Class in Ramona Oct. 13
NJ Burgett is teaming up with the Ramona Police Department and Caney Valley School District to present communitywide training if an active threat situation were to happen. Areas being covered include, how to possibly prevent an active threat event and how to respond appropriately during an active threat event. Learn...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Bank Awards $500 to Dewey Teacher
Arvest Bank has awarded Jessica Lee, a fifth grade reading teaching at Dewey Elementary School, with $500 as part of its "WE LOVE TEACHERS" initiative. Lee says she will use her award to make upgrades to the reading spaces in her classroom. "I cannot thank Arvest enough! This means so...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Young Professionals Holds 2-Part Seminar
Young Professionals, a division of the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce that seeks to train the next generation for management positions, is holding a two-part Board of Development Series featuring some of the best leaders in the non-profit arena in Bartlesville. The series will hold the seminar on Tuesday, October 4...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Matthew Languien
A Bartlesville man who was on a sobriety rehabilitation process in now facing not only the end of his rehab but also potentially serving 10 years from his original conviction earlier this year after he sent threats to his daughter by text. The texts were aimed at personnel at the Washington County Courthouse, including Judge Russell Vaclaw, District Attorney Kevin Buchanan, Drug Court Coordinator Karen Wood, and local attorney Marty Meason.
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville to Seek Public Safety Tax in November
Voters in Collinsville will be asked to approve or deny a half-penny sales tax during the upcoming November election. The tax is being referred to as a "public safety tax" and it is designed to fund improvements to the buildings that house the police and fire departments. In a joint...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Miles for Mammograms Set for Saturday, October 1
The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K is Saturday, October1, at 8:45 am -- 2k Fun run/walk 9:15 am -- 5k at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville. Funds raised from the event helps Family HealthCare Clinic provide families with access to free clinical breast exams, mammograms and other cancer preventative services.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report on Richard Royer
A failure to appear for a September evaluation of mental health in relation to earlier charges by law enforcement has landed a Bartlesville man back in the Washington County Correctional Center this week and with additional charges added to his roster of alleged criminal activity. Richard Grant Royer was first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
Oklahoma Home and Community Education will be taking orders for Pie Shells and Dough Balls, October 1 through November 7. Pie Shells are five for $10 and dough balls are five for $8. To order, call 918-333-3920. Pick up dates are November 14-17 at Washington County Fair Building in Dewey.
KTUL
Tahlequah man drowns in Lake Tenkiller
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man drowned in Lake Tenkiller Friday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The man is identified as 22-year-old Nathan Williams of Tahlequah. Troopers say they believe Williams was working on a dock over the water when he fell into the water and never resurfaced.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
News On 6
Tulsa Glassblowing School Holding Glass Pumpkin Sale
The Tulsa Glassblowing School is hosting a pumpkin patch, but they aren't your ordinary pumpkins. Artists have been handcrafting beautiful glass creations for months. The Tulsa glassblowing school has its pumpkin patch sale going on right now and this school offers free classes for veterans, for kids, and a lot more. The glassblowing process happens quickly, starting with a trip to the hot shop to melt the glass before it gets a dip in color.
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
Tulsa police reveals details of homicide arrest in downtown Tulsa
A suspect is now in custody. They are asking for people to stay away from the area until the scene is clear and secure.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
New trail system now open in southwest Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Parks officials, and community partners held a ribbon-cutting event on Friday to celebrate the opening of a new trail system in southwest Tulsa at Bales Park. A $190,000 donation from community partners funded the construction of 3.4 miles of trails at the park, which is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Court Report for Charles Douglas
A man who says he was mistakenly arrested while trying to return to the home of a friend was booked into custody yesterday for "entering a structure with intent to commit larceny." Charles Robert Lee Douglas was arraigned on the misdemeanor charge at the Washington County Courthouse today and given...
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilor discusses disappearance of rainbow crosswalk on Pride Street
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A section of 4th Street between Elgin Avenue and Lansing Avenue in downtown Tulsa is known as Pride Street, and it's no stranger to vandalism or hate. That's why when a rainbow section of the crosswalk was paved over, Councilor Kara Joy McKee's district, some feared the worst.
