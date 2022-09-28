Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Woman dies after found unresponsive at Lake View bar
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive at a bar on Chicago's North Side in Lake View Saturday morning. Police say a woman, 27, was found unresponsive at a bar in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women in South Loop and Attempting to Kidnap a Woman in West Loop
Chicago – On Sunday, a guy was accused of attempting to kidnap a lady in the West Loop area and assaulting two other women in the South Loop. Quavon Ewing, who is 32 years old, is accused of trying to take someone by force or threat of force and of assaulting someone in a public place.
fox32chicago.com
'Do you wanna get shot?': Robber targets pedestrians in West Town, Wicker Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for Northwest Side residents after a series of robberies in the West Town and Wicker Park neighborhoods. In each incident, a man approaches a victim, implies he has a gun and asks "do you wanna get shot?" before taking the victim's purse and property.
cwbchicago.com
#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say
A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
Dog that was in carjacked vehicle in south suburbs found
A dog has been located after it was in a vehicle that was carjacked in south suburban Homewood just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
Woman charged in fatal domestic-related stabbing in West Englewood, police say
Police called the stabbing a domestic-related incident.
U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus
CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago businesses robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about three armed robberies that happened this September. In each incident a man wearing all back tries to buy something before pulling out a semi-automatic gun and demanding money from the register, according to the CPD alert. The suspect...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
cwbchicago.com
Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Comments / 4