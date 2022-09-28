ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Man stabbed during argument on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is stabbed during an argument on the city's Near North Side Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 600 block of West Harrison Street. Police say a 45-year-old man was in an argument with a suspect on the street who used...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

U of Chicago police issue alert after 5 robberies near campus

CHICAGO — University of Chicago police put out an alert about five off campus robberies that happened in a six-hour span Thursday that all shared similar details. The first incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 53rd Street. A person walking to their car in an off-campus parking lot was approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago businesses robbed at gunpoint on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses on the Northwest Side about three armed robberies that happened this September. In each incident a man wearing all back tries to buy something before pulling out a semi-automatic gun and demanding money from the register, according to the CPD alert. The suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies bond for suspect charged in Red Line bottle attack, orders him to stay off CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Friday for a man charged in a brutal attack on the CTA Red Line over the weekend.We have been tracking the brutal attack since it happened. On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights in connection with the attack.Police said Washington is the man seen on a viral video smashing a glass bottle over another man's head on a Red Line train near the terminal at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, it turns out Washington has a long rap sheet –...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged with robbing two postal workers in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two U.S. postal workers in north suburban Evanston.Everett Pullett, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.Evanston Police said, around 4:05 p.m. on Monday, a postal worker was robbed by two people in the 1600 block of Monroe Street.The next day, another postal worker was robbed by a single gunman shortly before noon in the 2400 block of Nathaniel Avenue.City officials confirmed both victims were robbed of their "arrow keys," which are used to access secured vestibules...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in an August shooting that wounded a man and a woman in the South Shore neighborhood. Clarence Campbell, 31, is accused of opening fire from a dark-colored sedan around 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 7 on two people who were walking on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 72nd Street.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 31, shot inside South Loop residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot inside of a residence in Chicago's South Loop Thursday afternoon. At about 3:59 p.m., a 31-year-old man was inside of a residence in the 2000 block of South Michigan when he was shot in the shoulder, police said. The man was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL

