Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts
Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Fans Are So Worried About Kim Kardashian Looking 'Smaller' Than Kendall Jenner In New Photos: 'No Ounce Of Fat Left'
After new videos of the latest Kylie Cosmetics event emerged online last week, fans continue to express their concerns regarding Kim Kardashian‘s “drastic” weight loss, as one recently wrote on Twitter. In one highly viewed clip, the SKIMS founder can be seen walking beside her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and her mother, Kris Jenner, and fans think she looks “way smaller” and “too thin” in comparison.
See JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: JoJo Siwa Confirms She's VERY HAPPY Dating Avery Cyrus. You oughta know—that JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus just made their romance red carpet official. The "Boomerang" singer and the content creator attended the opening night of Alanis Morissette's musical Jagged Little Pill at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15. For the event, JoJo wore a white blouse with black trim, ruffle cuffs and a bow tie from Alice + Olivia as well as a black skirt, coordinating belt and pink sneakers. She added a touch of sparkle to her look with her accessories, which included a shimmering headband, glittery gloves and earrings.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Kendall Jenner And Tristan Thompson Literally Walked Past Each Other At The Weeknd Concert, And It Sounds About As Awkward As You’d Expect
The relationship between Tristan Thompson and the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family might be a bit strained at the moment. Despite welcoming a second child with Khloé Kardashian via surrogate, the NBA player was revealed to have cheated on her, fathering a child with another woman — a fact Khloé only became aware of as cameras rolled for their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. So apparently when Thompson crossed paths with Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner at The Weeknd’s concert last Friday, it made for a pretty uncomfortable situation.
Julia Roberts Stuns Fans In A Sleek Black Gown On The 'Ticket To Paradise' Red Carpet: 'She Literally Has Not Aged'
Julia Roberts shut down the London Ticket To Paradise red carpet premiere this week in a one-of-a-kind LBD! The Wonder star, 54, stepped out in a stunning, custom black lace dress with symbolic and significant embroidered, white detailing. Roberts donned head-to-toe Alexander McQueen, and her ‘Chantilly’ get-up consisted of a floor-length black gown with deep, plunging neckline and the crystallized initials and birthdays of her son Henry, 15, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Kim Kardashian Bought A $70 Million House, And It's Completely Different Than Her Current Creepy Dystopian Mansion
This is definitely a different vibe than the whole "abandoned museum" thing she was going for in the other house.
Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’
Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
Khloé Kardashian is focusing on better days ahead — and with a new little one by her side!. In Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé gave fans the first look inside the birth of her son, who arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
