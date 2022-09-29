ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Porsche shares flat at close after landmark $72 billion listing

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
  • Summary
  • Companies

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Porsche AG shares had a see-saw start on Thursday, after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) defied volatile markets to list the sports car brand at a valuation of 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in Germany's second-biggest market debut.

The shares closed at 82.50 euros ($80.74), returning to their issue price from the session high of 86.76 euros.

Volkswagen priced Porsche AG shares the top end of the indicated range, and raised 19.5 billion euros via the listing to fund the group's electrification drive.

Cornerstone investors including Qatar Investment Authority, T. Rowe Price, Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Abu Dhabi's laid claim to 40% of the share offering.

Some 25% plus one ordinary share went to the Porsche and Piech families via Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder which now has a blocking minority on the sportscar brand.

The shares peaked at 86.76 in late morning.

The share performance puts Porsche AG's valuation at about 75.43 billion euros, only slightly below former parent Volkswagen, which is worth around 80.1 billion euros, and ahead of rivals such as Ferrari (RACE.MI). It is Germany's biggest listing since Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) in 1996.

Shares in Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE), Volkswagen's largest shareholder, which now also owns a blocking minority in the sportscar brand, were down by 10.9% as investors switched across. Volkswagen's shares were down 6.9% from Thursday's open to 128.5 euros.

Traders said some investors who bought Volkswagen and Porsche SE as an IPO play could be unwinding their positions and switching into Porsche AG, undermining Volkswagen's aim of bumping up its capitalisation by showcasing the value of just one of its brands.

"Porsche was and is the pearl in the Volkswagen Group," said Chris-Oliver Schickentanz, chief investment officer at fund manager Capitell. "The IPO has now made it very, very transparent what value the market brings to Porsche."

Volkswagen CEO Arno Antlitz told Reuters the listing had done its part in helping to fund the carmaker's electrification drive.

Of the 19.5 billion euros raised from the IPO, around 9.6 billion will go to Volkswagen - just under a fifth of the 52-billion euro budget needed for electrification plans - with the rest distributed among shareholders as a special dividend.

"We are well set-up financially have strong cash flows to fund our electromobility strategy ourselves," the chief financial officer said.

'NOT A DREAM ENVIRONMENT'

Volkswagen priced Porsche AG shares at the top of the range despite broadly weaker stock markets after red-hot German inflation data and general market turmoil stirred by rising interest rates.

"This is not exactly a dream environment for an IPO today," said QC Partners wealth manager Thomas Altmann.

Volkswagen has said the market's volatility was precisely why fund managers were sorely in need of a stable and profitable business like Porsche AG in which to invest.

A banker involved in the transaction described the Porsche listing as a one-off, predicting the market would freeze over again very soon.

The listing broke records, reaping the highest amount since Deutsche Telekom in 1996.

But Porsche is trading at a multiple of around 7.2 times its earnings - far below Ferrari's (RACE.MI) multiple of 40.

Companies in the region have raised $44 billion from equity capital markets deals up to Sept. 27, Refinitiv data shows, with only $4.5 billion from initial public offerings.

"There's a lot to like about the company, with its aggressive electrification plans, expected strong cashflow generation and premium brand positioning in the market," Chi Chan, Portfolio Manager European Equities at Federated Hermes Limited, told Reuters.

"However, it is coming to market at a time of unprecedented turmoil and consumer confidence is falling."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efGrt_0iEGG2P800

Porsche AG Chief Executive Blume, whose dual role as the new head of Volkswagen has drawn criticism from some investors, hailed the listing as an "historic moment" and dismissed the idea that he would at some point give up one of the two positions.

Up to 113,875,000 Porsche AG preferred shares, carrying no voting rights, were sold in the initial public offering.

Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan worked as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the deal, while Mediobanca acted as financial adviser to Porsche.

($1 = 1.0218 euros)

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Emma-Victoria Farr, Hakan Ersen, Christoph Steitz, Alexander Huebner, Sinead Cruise and Pamela Barbaglia; Writing by Victoria Waldersee and Matthias Williams; Editing by Jane Merriman, Mark Potter and David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Reports on European M&A with previous experience at Mergermarket, Bloomberg The Daily Telegraph and Deutsche Presse Agentur.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Ag#Volkswagen Ag#Porsche Se#Ipo#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Volkswagen Lrb Vowg P#Deutsche Telekom
Reuters

Rivian shares jump on backing 2022 production target

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) rose nearly 8% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter and backed its target of producing 25,000 vehicles this year.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Porsche
Country
Norway
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen a total return that's 120 times greater than the S&P 500. With the broader market swooning, now is the perfect time for patient investors to pounce. These three Buffett stocks are screaming buys that stand out in all the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

613K+
Followers
358K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy