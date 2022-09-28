ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hudsonvalleypress.com

Jasmine Davidson Returns to Her First Classroom

POUGHKEEPSIE – Jasmine Davidson, a first grade teacher at Clinton Elementary School, is happy to be back not only in the school she attended as a student, but the very same classroom she learned her core subjects in. Around the time Davidson switched from teaching third grade to first...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

A Free Clinic Will Offer Eye Exams and Glasses

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Community Schools department is hosting a free Vision Clinic for Poughkeepsie City School District students Oct. 3-6 at the Early Learning Center, 372 Church St. VSP Eyes of Hope mobile clinic will be at the site from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be seeing...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monticello, NY
Education
City
Monticello, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#Linus K12#High School#Central School#Mhs#Girls Club
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This

Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
spectrumlocalnews.com

State offers various social services amid high costs

It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy