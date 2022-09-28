Read full article on original website
Warwick school district not going to Newburgh for any activities following shooting
WARWICK – In the wake of Friday night’s shooting of three Newburgh residents immediately after a high school football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick school officials said on Saturday that they “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh” until further notice.
Jasmine Davidson Returns to Her First Classroom
POUGHKEEPSIE – Jasmine Davidson, a first grade teacher at Clinton Elementary School, is happy to be back not only in the school she attended as a student, but the very same classroom she learned her core subjects in. Around the time Davidson switched from teaching third grade to first...
A Free Clinic Will Offer Eye Exams and Glasses
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Community Schools department is hosting a free Vision Clinic for Poughkeepsie City School District students Oct. 3-6 at the Early Learning Center, 372 Church St. VSP Eyes of Hope mobile clinic will be at the site from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be seeing...
Middletown QB Sierra DeGiorgio makes Section 9 history, starts in win over Monticello
MIDDLETOWN — Who said football is not a girls' sport? In her first year playing tackle football, Middletown quarterback Sierra DeGiorgio made Section 9 history this season, becoming the first female to ever play the position. On Friday, she made her first-ever start and was part of the Middies' 29-14 victory over Monticello...
Two missing 14-year-old Roundout Valley High School students found safe
Hope Alive 845 confirms both children have been found safe.
Construction underway at Malcolm X Park in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie’s Malcolm X Park on Mansion Street closed on September 19 and will remain closed while significant improvements are made to the park that is adjacent to the Beulah Baptist Church. The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2023. The...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County
Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus.
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
Dutchess County is 1 of 6 Counties Nationwide to Have This
Dutchess County recently has been nationally recognized for its use of technology to improve how government connects with residents. Dutchess County Wins Numerous Center for Digital Government Government Experience Awards. The Government Experience Awards aims to highlight government agencies that are radically improving the experience of government services. The Center...
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Pleasant Valley has COVID-19 outbreak after town board meeting
A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has many people in Pleasant Valley putting masks back on.
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours
Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Credit Report: Westchester in great shape, Poughkeepsie worst in state
The New York State Comptroller’s office has released its final 2021 fiscal stress report for 2021 and it shows wide disparity amongst Hudson Valley communities.
