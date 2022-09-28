SCHUYLERVILLE — What started as a growing social media page for motorcycle enthusiasts (518 Motorcycles) has now turned into a café on Schuylerville’s Ferry Street. Jamie and Ray, founders of Kickstart Café have long been passionate about motorcycles, and through their social media journey they stumbled across Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Company. Together, the three of them saw the potential for a coffee shop and what it could bring to the Schuylerville community. Borrowing from their website, “coffee and motorcycles share many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste, and the two things bring everyone together.” And so, Kickstart Café was born.

SCHUYLERVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO