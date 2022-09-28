ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Shenendehowa secures overtime win against rival Shaker

The last time Shenendehowa and Shaker met on the gridiron, the Plainsmen bounced the Blue Bison from the 2021 class AA sectional semi-finals, marking their first win against Shaker since 2011. The two rivals renewed their rivalry in News10 ABC's 1st & 10 "Game of the Week."
LATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mic’d up: Troy’s Chris Stack

Chris Stack took over at the helm of the Troy football team this offseason, but it's not his first time leading a Flying Horses program. Stack is also the varsity baseball coach, leading the team to a section title in 2021. Now, his football squad has already doubled its win total from last season.
TROY, NY
High School Football PRO

Cohoes, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glens Falls High School football team will have a game with Cohoes High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COHOES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Sports
Latham, NY
Sports
Clifton Park, NY
Education
City
Latham, NY
Latham, NY
Education
City
Clifton Park, NY
High School Volleyball PRO

Saratoga Springs, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Hoosic Valley Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany

Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Shaker Blue Bison#The Blue Bison#Cba
wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool

Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Clifton Park Chick-fil-A Moooving Forward-When Will it Open? [PICS]

We haven't heard much about the Chick-fil-A that is being built in Clifton Park but now we know when we can expect it to open. It now has the approval to begin construction. The Town of Clifton Park Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said that the Town was very concerned about the additional traffic in that area of Clifton Park that is already congested according to CBS 6 Albany. He also said that,
CLIFTON PARK, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

New Café Opens in Schuylerville

SCHUYLERVILLE — What started as a growing social media page for motorcycle enthusiasts (518 Motorcycles) has now turned into a café on Schuylerville’s Ferry Street. Jamie and Ray, founders of Kickstart Café have long been passionate about motorcycles, and through their social media journey they stumbled across Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Company. Together, the three of them saw the potential for a coffee shop and what it could bring to the Schuylerville community. Borrowing from their website, “coffee and motorcycles share many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste, and the two things bring everyone together.” And so, Kickstart Café was born.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkalmanack.com

Remembering Lake George Steamboat Company’s Bill Dow

“Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to Lake George Village and his love of Lake George was matched only by his generosity and kindness towards others,” said Mayor Bob Blais, a close friend of many decades. “We communicated...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy