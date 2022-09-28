Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Shenendehowa secures overtime win against rival Shaker
The last time Shenendehowa and Shaker met on the gridiron, the Plainsmen bounced the Blue Bison from the 2021 class AA sectional semi-finals, marking their first win against Shaker since 2011. The two rivals renewed their rivalry in News10 ABC's 1st & 10 "Game of the Week."
Mic’d up: Troy’s Chris Stack
Chris Stack took over at the helm of the Troy football team this offseason, but it's not his first time leading a Flying Horses program. Stack is also the varsity baseball coach, leading the team to a section title in 2021. Now, his football squad has already doubled its win total from last season.
Fonda-Fultonville cruises to stay unbeaten
Class C is loaded with Section 2 contenders. That includes Fonda-Fultonville, ranked fourth in the state. They looked to stay undefeated with a win over Ichabod Crane on Friday night.
Cohoes, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Cohoes, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Glens Falls High School football team will have a game with Cohoes High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Saratoga Springs, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Saratoga Springs, September 30 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Hoosic Valley Senior High School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 13:15:00.
wamc.org
Montgomery County disc golf course sees improvements ahead of October tournament
A disc golf course in rural Montgomery County is seeing upgrades ahead of a tournament scheduled for next month. Officials hope the popular facility will continue to attract players to the area. Mark Hay stands on a platform under the shady canopy of the Burbine Memorial Forest in Charleston. He...
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
WNYT
New performance, wellness, recovery spot opens in Albany
Power – Performance, Wellness, Recovery is now open at its new location at Slip 12 in Albany. Slip 12 is the old Huck Finn’s Warehouse – which is undergoing a transformation. It will be filled with commercial tenants. This is the first one to move in. The...
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
Clifton Park Chick-fil-A Moooving Forward-When Will it Open? [PICS]
We haven't heard much about the Chick-fil-A that is being built in Clifton Park but now we know when we can expect it to open. It now has the approval to begin construction. The Town of Clifton Park Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said that the Town was very concerned about the additional traffic in that area of Clifton Park that is already congested according to CBS 6 Albany. He also said that,
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Café Opens in Schuylerville
SCHUYLERVILLE — What started as a growing social media page for motorcycle enthusiasts (518 Motorcycles) has now turned into a café on Schuylerville’s Ferry Street. Jamie and Ray, founders of Kickstart Café have long been passionate about motorcycles, and through their social media journey they stumbled across Mike Milliron, owner of Iron Coffee Company. Together, the three of them saw the potential for a coffee shop and what it could bring to the Schuylerville community. Borrowing from their website, “coffee and motorcycles share many fundamental values, everyone has their own personal taste, and the two things bring everyone together.” And so, Kickstart Café was born.
Glenville Health and Fitness closes, selling all equipment
After 15 years, Glenville Health and Fitness will be closing its doors. As a result, the owners will be selling all the equipment they have.
Uncle Sam’s Chocolate owner retiring after 33 years
After more than three decades of service, the owner of Uncle Sam's All-American Chocolate Factory is retiring.
Walkout ceremony held for retiring detective
After more than two decades of service, a local police officer retired on Thursday.
Chick-fil-A in Latham still in the early planning stages
After over a year, a Chick-fil-A location in Latham is still in the early planning stages. According to the Town of Colonie's Director of Planning and Economic Development Sean Maguire, Chick-fil-A has only submitted a sketch plan so far, not a full application.
Missing person notice, Kalei D’avignon of Troy
The Troy Police Department has put out a missing person alert, pertaining to Kalei D'avignon, who goes by "Khy." D'avignon went missing from a Vanderheyden group home in Troy on Wednesday.
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
newyorkalmanack.com
Remembering Lake George Steamboat Company’s Bill Dow
“Bill Dow’s entire life was dedicated to his family, his employees, and his boats. His loyalty to Lake George Village and his love of Lake George was matched only by his generosity and kindness towards others,” said Mayor Bob Blais, a close friend of many decades. “We communicated...
Dog found in box alongside the road in Wilton area
Saratoga County Animal Shelter (SCAS) posted to its Facebook on September 29 about a dog found in a box alongside the road. The dog was found alongside Delegan Broke by the Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park in the Wilton/Gansevoort area.
