ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 2

Related
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Name of Wednesday Night Shooting Victim in Murfreesboro Released

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night's fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Affidavit: Man shoots stepfather after ‘flipping out’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being shot by his stepson twice on Thursday. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, 29-year-old Timothy Slaughter and his stepfather were in a car behind their home when the incident happened. The victim told police that Slaughter had “flipped out” and shot him with a firearm in his lower abdomen.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rutherford County, TN
Crime & Safety
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's

(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Tn#General Sessions Court#Newsradio Wgns
smithcountyinsider.com

Drug Investigation leads to three arrests for multiple drug related charges

Sergeant Junior Fields and Assistant Chief Jared Smith conducted a drug investigation in which Pamela Leach, 40 of Carthage, agreed to deliver a ball of methamphetamine in exchange for 60 Percocet pills to an unidentified individual. Upon arrival to a business in Carthage officers initiated a stop of the Chevy Malibu known to be driven by Leach.
CARTHAGE, TN
fox17.com

Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man twice on Briley Parkway in Nashville. Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, possessing a gun as a felon, among other charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Miles shot...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy