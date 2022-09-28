NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being shot by his stepson twice on Thursday. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, 29-year-old Timothy Slaughter and his stepfather were in a car behind their home when the incident happened. The victim told police that Slaughter had “flipped out” and shot him with a firearm in his lower abdomen.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO