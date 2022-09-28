Read full article on original website
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Wednesday Night Shooting Victim in Murfreesboro Released
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night's fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.
WSMV
Affidavit: Man shoots stepfather after ‘flipping out’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering after being shot by his stepson twice on Thursday. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, 29-year-old Timothy Slaughter and his stepfather were in a car behind their home when the incident happened. The victim told police that Slaughter had “flipped out” and shot him with a firearm in his lower abdomen.
WSMV
Release date set for ex-Nashville police officer jailed for killing man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 will get out of jail early, officials said Thursday. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter...
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Trying to Determine Identity of Suspects in Stolen Spirits Case
(Smyrna, TN) Here's a story to lift your spirits... In Smyrna, the police department has released images captured on an in-store security camera of two and possibly three women who are accused of actually shoplifting a variety of spirits. The alleged incident took place at a local liquor store. The...
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
Antioch family mourns 16-year-old as new police precinct is in limbo
The need for a Metro Police precinct in southeast Nashville is growing, but the wait may have just been extended. This comes after a 16-year-old died in a shooting.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's
(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
Murder Victim from Wednesday Night’s Gunfire on Piccadilly Row Identified
September 29, 2022 – The person fatally shot late Wednesday night inside a car at an apartment complex parking lot on Piccadilly Row has been positively identified as Mario Hugo Lopez, 16. Lopez and two others, ages 18 and 17, were hit by multiple rounds of gunfire as they...
wgnsradio.com
Alcohol is Not the Only Factor in the Climbing Number of DUI Arrests Made in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY TN) – Last year, Tennessee Law Enforcement Officers made 18,757 DUI arrests statewide, which is a 3.03% increase compared to 2020. In Rutherford County, the number of DUI arrests climbed by 3% between 2020 and 2021. If you break down the number of Driving Under the Influence...
smithcountyinsider.com
Drug Investigation leads to three arrests for multiple drug related charges
Sergeant Junior Fields and Assistant Chief Jared Smith conducted a drug investigation in which Pamela Leach, 40 of Carthage, agreed to deliver a ball of methamphetamine in exchange for 60 Percocet pills to an unidentified individual. Upon arrival to a business in Carthage officers initiated a stop of the Chevy Malibu known to be driven by Leach.
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
fox17.com
Five arrested in Putnam Co. for selling, distributing dangerous drugs including fentanyl
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Marshals and Putnam County deputies have arrested five people on various drug-related charges. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigations weeks ago. Deputies took a handful of people into custody for selling and distributing illegal drugs across the county. See their charges below.
WSMV
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
Frustrated family of Nashville man murdered in 2018 wants justice
Four years after a Nashville man was murdered in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, his killer remains on the run. His family wants answers.
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
One injured in shooting on Briley Parkway
One person was injured in a shooting near a shopping center in the 800 block of Briley Parkway last night.
WSMV
Felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot a man twice on Briley Parkway in Nashville. Rubin Lemont Miles, 52, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, possessing a gun as a felon, among other charges. According to an arrest affidavit, Miles shot...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
Man surrenders to police following East Nashville gas station burglary
A man facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary at an East Nashville gas station reportedly decided to turn himself in to the police late Monday night.
