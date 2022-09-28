Read full article on original website
No. 2 Alabama loses QB Bryce Young, beats No. 20 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — After Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, No. 2 Alabama turned to Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe to pull away from No. 20 Arkansas 49-26 Saturday. Young left with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter with what coach Nick Saban called a sprained right, throwing shoulder and did not return. Young was on the sideline in uniform for the second half. Alabama (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 14-0 when Young was hurt. Milroe led Alabama to touchdowns on his first two drives to open a 28-0 lead. No. 20 Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) scored the next 23 points and held the Alabama offense, missing Young, to minus-1 yard in the third quarter.
Kansas escapes Iowa State 14-11 to remain unbeaten
Iowa State freshman kicker Jace Gilbert missed his third field goal with 27 seconds remaining as host Kansas kept its
Taulia Tagovailoa leads Maryland to 27-13 win over Michigan State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland handed Michigan State its third consecutive loss, 27-13 on Saturday. The Terrapins (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) scored touchdowns on their first two possessions, and the Maryland defense was solid as the Terps passed their first test in what feels […]
College GameDay: Picks for Week 5, NC State at Clemson
The ACC is hosting College GameDay in Week 5, as a gigantic showdown between NC State and Clemson is taking center stage. The Wolfpack have all the making of a historic season in front of them, but the Tigers are their biggest hurdle. If Devin Leary can play to his potential, the NC State quarterback could write his name in the history books by defeating Clemson.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Buckeyes still undefeated with Michigan State on tap
Boston College vs. Louisville live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Louisville 2-2; Boston College 1-3 The Louisville Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. U of L and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Cardinals won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.
Look: College Football Field Storm Getting Crushed On Saturday
Boston College football picked up its first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 victory over Louisville this afternoon. Unfortunately, the game didn't end without a confusing and somewhat embarrassing premature field storm by the Boston College students. The students, thinking time had expired, rushed the field at Alumni...
College football Week 5: NC State-Clemson, Alabama-Arkansas highlight the biggest games
College football's Week 5 is here and with it comes five top-25 matchups, including three games between teams ranked in the top 16. Off the heels of an emotional double-overtime win against Wake Forest, DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson host NC State in a top-10 ACC showdown. SEC play is in full swing as undefeated Kentucky and unbeaten Ole Miss square off in Oxford, while Arkansas, coming off a tough loss in the Southwest Classic, welcomes Alabama.
FINAL STATS: Louisville falls at Boston College, 34-33
Louisville falls at Boston College, 34-33. The Cardinals drop to 3-4 overall, 0-3 in the ACC. * Malik Cunningham leaves the game after taking a hit on what was ruled a targeting call. Brock Domann enters as QB. Cardinals turn the ball over on downs at the BC 39. *...
Watch: Boston College Wide Receiver Makes Incredible Catch Over 2 Defenders
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers may just made the best catch we've seen all week. During the second quarter of action between Boston College and Louisville, Phil Jurkovec threw it deep down the field to Flowers. Even though Flowers was being covered by a cornerback and a safety, he...
Boston College Eagles starting left guard Finn Dirstine out against Louisville Cardinals
Boston College's offensive line, one of the most snakebit position groups in college football, is enduring another setback. Starting left guard Finn Dirstine has been ruled out against Louisville on Saturday with an upper-body injury. Boston College will be down three players who were expected starters on the offensive line this summer. A fourth starter, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, will be limited for a second straight game.
Irish host Boston College in important ACC match
After a dominating performance against the Kalamazoo Hornets Tuesday night, the Irish are getting ready for an ACC matchup against Boston College Friday in South Bend. Notre Dame comes into the game with an overall record of 4-3-1, going just 1-2 in conference play so far this year. After losing to North Carolina and Syracuse, this game is all but a must-win for the team. While the Irish have had a less than perfect start to the season, recent successes show that there is more to this team than its record.
