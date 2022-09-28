ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

abc12.com

Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general

The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Great Lakes Water Authority close to bringing 10-foot water main back to service

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is close completing repairs and bacterial testing on a 10-foot water pipeline that ruptured nearly two months ago. The authority says it just wrapped up flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch transmission main. Three rounds of water quality testing showed...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
FLINT, MI
Bay County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Bay County, MI
abc12.com

General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township offices

The General Motors Heritage Center collection of 600 vehicles is moving to the former Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township. General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township office building. The office building near I-475 and Hill Road will be repurposed as a showplace for...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into an assault complaint against the director of public safety in Bay City. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment. He was upset with the noise and commotion the teens were causing.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Tracking down owner of forgotten excavator

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A big machine mystery is underway on Ossington Street on Flint's South side. An excavator has been sitting on a lot, next to a house, for weeks and months on end. "At least once a week I'll drive by and someone will be sitting in it,"...
FLINT, MI
News Break
Politics
Banana 101.5

Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It

Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation

BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
GRAND BLANC, MI

