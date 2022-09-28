Read full article on original website
Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general
The Michigan Attorney General's Office will decide whether to file charges against Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini, who is accused of assault. Bay County prosecutor forwards Cecchini case to attorney general. The Bay County Prosecutor's Office transferred the case to state prosecutors.
Great Lakes Water Authority close to bringing 10-foot water main back to service
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is close completing repairs and bacterial testing on a 10-foot water pipeline that ruptured nearly two months ago. The authority says it just wrapped up flushing and disinfection of the 120-inch transmission main. Three rounds of water quality testing showed...
Flint distributes $8.4 million to over 28,000 water customers
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Days after the Flint City Council approved $300 water bill credits, over 28,000 customers got their money. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said $8.4 million worth of bill credits were successfully applied to all active water customers in the city by Friday. City Council members approved the spending on Monday.
Hogarth neighbors excited as cleanup begins
Cleanup crews are making quick progress on Hogarth Avenue in Flint. Work began earlier in the week on demolishing the remains of a home that exploded last November.
House of Esther asks judge to stop Flint from selling abandoned convent
FLINT, MI — The House of Esther is asking a Genesee County Circuit Court judge to block the city from selling property that the organization says it has the right of first refusal to purchase — the former St. Agnes Catholic Church. Paul Taylor, an attorney for the...
General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township offices
The General Motors Heritage Center collection of 600 vehicles is moving to the former Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township. General Motors Heritage Center moving to Grand Blanc Township office building. The office building near I-475 and Hill Road will be repurposed as a showplace for...
Man charged with threatening GM plant in Flint rearrested for separate gun charges while out on bond
An former GM employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a company plant in Flint was out on bond when police arrested him again on separate gun charges.
Flint Community School District to close more schools while dealing with already vacant properties
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Despite an infusion of federal dollars, the Flint Community School District is struggling. While school leaders debate what to do with vacant, blighted properties, ABC 12 is learning the district is preparing for closures of additional schools. As enrollment dropped through the years, Flint Community School...
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
Michigan State Police forward reports on Bay City public safety director
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into an assault complaint against the director of public safety in Bay City. On Sept. 17, Michael Cecchini was captured on video confronting three teenagers outside his Bay City apartment. He was upset with the noise and commotion the teens were causing.
Water main at Genesee Township trailer park tests negative for E. coli
GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office says the water main at a Genesee Township trailer park does not have E. coli bacteria after a child who lives there got sick. Chase and Jessica Yaklin claim their infant son is sick from E. coli because of...
Tracking down owner of forgotten excavator
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A big machine mystery is underway on Ossington Street on Flint's South side. An excavator has been sitting on a lot, next to a house, for weeks and months on end. "At least once a week I'll drive by and someone will be sitting in it,"...
Flint is Getting a New State Park, Not Everyone is Happy About It
Major developing plans are in the works for Flint State Park; some people are really upset about it. Earlier this week, ABC 12 posted an article about the new park and how the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is planning an open house for the project. The open house would be open to the public and would give residents the opportunity to take a look at the proposed plans and give their feedback.
Reports of gunman at Five Below in Saginaw Township untrue
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Reports of a potentially armed man inside a Saginaw Township big box store elicited a heavy police presence, though it turns out no gun was involved. At 12:07 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, numerous police officers responded to Five Below, 3435 Tittabawassee Road, after employees reported an armed man entered the business. As of 2 p.m., the store’s entrance was cordoned off with crime scene tape as five marked Saginaw Township police vehicles and one Saginaw County Sheriff’s vehicle were parked in the lot.
Lead line replacement in Flint is 95% complete as the clock ticks on Friday deadline
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As Friday's deadline looms, the city of Flint is close but not quite there with completing the lead water service line replacement program. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said more than 27,400 water service lines have been replaced since the start of the program in March 2016. The project is 95% complete.
Deadly Saginaw Co. crash remains under investigation
BLUMFIELD TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead following a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw County on Thursday, Sept. 29. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. on Gera Road in Blumfield Township. A 26-year-old Saginaw man was driving a red dump truck north on Gera Road when he...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
Baldwin Rd., between Holly Rd. and Dort Hwy., is open to traffic
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. -According to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, Baldwin Road between Holly Road and Dort Highways is now open to traffic. Police say Baldwin is still closed between Holly Road and Saginaw Road. Authorities say please use caution in this area and drive responsibly.
Genesee commissioners say $16 hourly intern pay a ‘slap in the face’ to other workers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Board of Commissioners has rejected a plan to establish a universal pay rate of $16 an hour for interns working for county government departments, saying it would have resulted in some students earning more than seasonal and other employees. “This is a definite slap in...
Three-vehicle crash involving dump truck claims man’s life in rural Saginaw County
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in one man’s death in rural Saginaw County. About 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept 29, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
