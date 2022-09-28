Read full article on original website
It’s official! Coffee is good for you – just like red wine, dark chocolate, beer …
Another day, another study suggesting a little of what you fancy does you good. But almost half a million people took part in this one
Swap Your Coffee Creamer With ‘Forest Juice,’ the Longevity-Boosting Syrup That’s Functional and Delicious
Gone are the days when cream and sugar were the only ways to doctor up our morning cup of joe. Alt-milks, organic simple syrups, even hot sauce (yes, really)—at-home baristas can now get more creative than ever, equipped with healthier and more sustainable ways to sweeten the (coffee) pot.
msn.com
Study Links Coffee—Even Decaf and Instant—to Longer Life
Coffee: still tasty, and still apparently good for us. A study out this week suggests that light to moderate consumption of decaffeinated, ground, and instant coffee can be linked to a lower risk of dying early and developing cardiovascular disease. As is often the case, though, these findings alone can’t confirm a direct cause-and-effect relationship between coffee and our health.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
studyfinds.org
Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day (even decaf) could help you live longer
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
Mother-of-five died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, coroner rules
A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into Ms...
I’m a bargain hunter – nine Dollar Tree finds for $1.25 and they’re ‘perfect for your purse’
NINE products at Dollar Tree are ideal to help supplement your purse, according to one influencer. According to a recent video from bargain hunter Candice Danae, who goes by candicedanaee on TikTok, you can grab several useful and affordable Dollar Tree products. Here is the list of items that Candace...
psychreg.org
Drink Coffee Is Associated with Increased Longevity, According to New Research
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.
What is the difference between whole milk vs. 2 percent milk?
The difference between whole milk vs. 2 percent milk, according to a dietician.
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
cohaitungchi.com
What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?
Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home
With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
Is Maple Syrup A Healthier Alternative To Sugar?
Maple syrup goes well with waffles, pancakes, banana bread, and other desserts, but you can also add it to savory dishes, such as baked beans and casseroles. Some people even use it as a sugar substitute in coffee, tea, or candied nuts. Penn State University explains that this delicious treat...
thecountrycook.net
Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
Pillow Covered In Drool In the Morning? It Happens to the Best of Us—Here's Why
Everyone wakes up from time to time with drool on their cheek and pillow. Drooling in your sleep can definitely be embarrassing, but it’s also incredibly common. Medical experts say it’s usually nothing to worry about, but if you've ever wondered why people drool in their sleep, there are a few things you should know.
EverydayHealth.com
Drinking 2 to 3 Cups of Coffee Linked to Heart Benefits and Longevity
New research suggests that there may be heart-health and mortality benefits from drinking all different types of coffee — not only regular ground coffee, but instant and decaf as well. The findings were published on September 27 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Drinking 2 to 3 cups...
Eater
Just Put Lemon Pepper on Everything
Lemon pepper is having a bit of a cultural moment. It is, perhaps, the first seasoning blend to blow up since everything-but-the-bagel mania in 2017. Thanks in large part to the wildly popular lemon pepper hot wings served in Atlanta, as chronicled in Donald Glover’s eponymous cult-favorite TV show, the oft-ignored bottled seasoning blend is enjoying a much-deserved renaissance. In my own home kitchen, lemon pepper’s brightness and versatility makes it an absolute staple.
