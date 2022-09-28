ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Study Links Coffee—Even Decaf and Instant—to Longer Life

Coffee: still tasty, and still apparently good for us. A study out this week suggests that light to moderate consumption of decaffeinated, ground, and instant coffee can be linked to a lower risk of dying early and developing cardiovascular disease. As is often the case, though, these findings alone can’t confirm a direct cause-and-effect relationship between coffee and our health.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oat Milk#Coffee Cup#Cup Of Coffee#Whole Milk#Food Drink#Linus Regimen#General Health#Gaba
studyfinds.org

Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day (even decaf) could help you live longer

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
DRINKS
The Independent

Mother-of-five died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, coroner rules

A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into Ms...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cohaitungchi.com

What Can I Eat to Keep My Blood Sugar and Cholesterol Low?

Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not on a low-blood-sugar one, while meat is the opposite. How can I balance this out?
NUTRITION
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
Taste Of Home

Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
NUTRITION
buckinghamshirelive.com

Experts' five ways to banish fruit flies from your home

With so many fruit fly infestations reported in households across the UK, people are being urged to follow some simple steps to get rid of them for good. The experts at GardenBuildingsDirect.co.uk are offering five hacks to help catch fruit flies and prevent others from festering indoors. Although fruit flies...
ANIMALS
Health Digest

Is Maple Syrup A Healthier Alternative To Sugar?

Maple syrup goes well with waffles, pancakes, banana bread, and other desserts, but you can also add it to savory dishes, such as baked beans and casseroles. Some people even use it as a sugar substitute in coffee, tea, or candied nuts. Penn State University explains that this delicious treat...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550

Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

Drinking 2 to 3 Cups of Coffee Linked to Heart Benefits and Longevity

New research suggests that there may be heart-health and mortality benefits from drinking all different types of coffee — not only regular ground coffee, but instant and decaf as well. The findings were published on September 27 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Drinking 2 to 3 cups...
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Just Put Lemon Pepper on Everything

Lemon pepper is having a bit of a cultural moment. It is, perhaps, the first seasoning blend to blow up since everything-but-the-bagel mania in 2017. Thanks in large part to the wildly popular lemon pepper hot wings served in Atlanta, as chronicled in Donald Glover’s eponymous cult-favorite TV show, the oft-ignored bottled seasoning blend is enjoying a much-deserved renaissance. In my own home kitchen, lemon pepper’s brightness and versatility makes it an absolute staple.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy