Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Iowa State commit taking Huskers visit
Nebraska football recruiting continues to churn right along despite the fact that the Huskers do not have a full-time head coach yet. It’s been mentioned that the Huskers are going to have a pretty important recruiting weekend with Indiana coming to town. That includes at least one in-state recruit the Cornhuskers are going to try and steal away from a former rival.
Oklahoma State QB commit Zane Flores scores 5 TDs in comeback win for Gretna
Oklahoma State football quarterback commit and Gretna (Neb.) senior standout recruit Zane Flores led the Dragons to a dramatic comeback win against Bellevue (Neb.) West on Friday night. Trailing 37-14 in the fourth quarter, Flores and the Gretna offense scored 26 points during the final seven minutes, including the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds to pull off a 40-37 victory at home.
WOWT
High school football Week 6: Bellevue West and Gretna clash in a top ten matchup
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six weeks into the high school football season and teams are hitting the bulk of their schedules, making for some intense battles on the gridiron. Here are the highlights from this week’s action. Bennington vs. Blair. Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn. Millard West vs. Millard North.
North Platte Telegraph
Trev Alberts talks Nebraska's coaching search and need to develop players
For all of Nebraska’s struggles, there’s one simple word that could quickly turn the tide. “Every single problem we face is solved with one word that has three letters — win,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday at the Big Red Breakfast. Speaking in front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside
Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning. The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
A newcomer stands out at Husker hoops' open practice — and more observations
With new seasons of college basketball brings new faces. At Nebraska, the newcomers on the men's roster outnumber the returners. NU’s returning scholarship players are CJ Wilcher, Derrick Walker, Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Oleg Kojenets and Quaran McPherson, who will miss the season with a knee injury. That leaves five returning contributors, who combined to average 27 of Nebraska’s 73.3 points per game a year ago.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City. The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex. “The feeling I had...
Free and affordable weekend fun around the Omaha metro area
This weekend there are several gatherings, festivals and fall activities in and around the Omaha metro area. Here are a few activities rounded up by the staff at 3 News Now.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Friday:. (Red Balls: five, eighteen; White Balls: twenty-one, twenty-four) (five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-one; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Estimated jackpot: $380,000,000. People are also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln residents die in western Nebraska crash
A Lincoln couple was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Bayard in western Nebraska. William Glaesemann, 75, and Joyce Glaesemann, 74, died from their injuries, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Victor Hernandez, 46, of New Mexico, who was driving a semitrailer truck involved in the crash, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. (nine, ten, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
Comments / 0