ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Walt Disney Theme Park Rival Unveils Brand New Roller Coaster

By Kirk O’Neil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. It's also a pretty big deal when a Six Flags (SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) rolls out the latest roller coaster.

New theme park rides guarantee to have long lines in the first months, and sometimes the first years, after their opening. Universal Orlando Resort started the ramp up of theme park attractions in 2010 when it introduced the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter land at Islands of Adventure in 2010 and added similar lands to Universal Studios Orlando in 2014 and Universal Hollywood in 2016.

After opening Pandora - The World of Avatar land in Animal Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando in 2017 and Toy Story Land in Disney Hollywood Studios in Orlando in 2018, Disney introduced the extremely popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in May 2019, and at Walt Disney World's Hollywood Studios in August 2019.

Long waits in lines followed in Galaxy's Edge with the opening of the ride Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in December 2019 at Hollywood Studios and in January 2020 at Disneyland. A guest could sometimes spend 1-1/2 to 2 hours waiting in line to get on the ride if they didn't pay for a Lightning Lane entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvcwB_0iEFj8AU00
Shutterstock

Continuing to Open Rides and Attractions

Disney has continued opening new attractions after Galaxy's Edge. In May it opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's Epcot. It also plans to open in Spring 2023 Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway also next year in Toontown at Disneyland. It will reimagine the Splash Mountain "Song of the South" theme with a "Princess and the Frog" theme at both Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom in 2024.

Not to be outdone, Universal will open a new Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023 and is starting a massive project to open a third gate at Universal Orlando Resort with Epic Universe in 2025.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif., which competes for theme park dollars with both the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and Universal Studios Hollywood, in July launched a new roller coaster, Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas, also in July opened Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, touted as the steepest dive coaster.

SeaWorld Entertainment's (SEAS) SeaWorld San Diego has a big challenge in competing against Disney, Universal, Six Flags and Cedar Fair's Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. The company's first theme park, which opened in San Diego in 1964, is trying to keep up with its ever-evolving Southern California rivals with the launch of its newest roller coaster, Arctic Rescue, in spring 2023.

Getting Ready for Arctic Rescue

SeaWorld in a statement touted Arctic Rescue as the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the West Coast. The ride invites guests to hop into the ride's snowmobile cars that travel at 34, 38, and 40 miles per hour.

“We’re continuously looking for ways to add new experiences to the park for our guests and this new coaster is a great addition to our ride line-up and a perfect complement to the Wild Arctic exhibit,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego park president. “The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue. I truly feel that seeing these animals up close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

The coaster will be SeaWorld San Diego's sixth at the park, along with Atlantis, Manta, Electric Eel, Tidal Twister, and Emperor.

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

Cruises may not be entirely about eating, but meals, snacks, and ill-advised late-night food choices play a key role in many passengers' trips. When you cruise on a Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) ship, you get a lot of dining options. Your choices vary by ship, of course, but your basic...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

There's A Hidden Disney Food Item A Cast Member Turned Me Onto That You Need To Try

If you’re somebody who goes to the same theme park often, like I do, then you probably have those little rituals that you engage in nearly every time you visit. Maybe it’s a particular snack you like to eat or a favorite ride you always go on first. The problem with these rituals is that if you do the same thing every time, you end up missing out on all the other things you could be doing. You'll find yourself not even aware of what the other options are.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Ne Roller Coaster#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Seaworld San Diego#Disney Theme Parks#Disney World#Travel Destinations#Universal Orlando Resort#Wizarding World#Universal Studios Orlando#Universal Hollywood#Toy Story Land#Walt Disney World#Hollywood Studios
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean vs. Carnival: Which Is the Better Cruise Line?

Both Royal Caribbean International (RCL) and Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) operate massive cruise ships packed with family-friendly activities. Most of the ships in the two biggest cruise lines sailing from the United States offer water slides, amusement park-style rides, climbing walls, impressive kids' clubs, multiple pools, and countless dining and drinking options.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

American cruise ship passenger killed by shark in Bahamas

A guest on a Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas cruise was killed while on an excursion in the Bahamas Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the company. According to NBC News, Royal Bahamas police said the guest was a 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman that had gone snorkeling with friends when a bull shark attacked her at about 2 p.m. at Green Cay.
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy