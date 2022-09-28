Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
'It's been a great experience': Regan Remillard sells The Haven after strengthening club
When Regan Remillard bought The Haven Country Club, then known as Mount Pleasant Country Club, from the members on Jan. 1, 2012, the Boylston club was experiencing financial difficulties. He had been a member for eight years and did his best to bring the club back to life, spending about $5 million to...
bcgavel.com
The State of Covid at Boston College
Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
thecomeback.com
High school football team will stop carrying controversial flag
The Saugus High School football team will no longer carry the controversial “Thin Blue Line” flag with them onto the field before games after various individuals said, “the symbol makes them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.”. The decision came from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart...
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
WCVB
Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
spectrumnews1.com
Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes
WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WCVB
Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
whdh.com
Red Sox spring training facility damaged by Hurricane Ian
BOSTON (WHDH) - The home of the Red Sox in the off-season, Fort Myers, Florida, has been badly hit by Hurricane Ian. The Red Sox organization said that Jet Blue Park, where the Red Sox have played their spring training games for 10 years, was among the areas damaged in the Category 4 hurricane after it made landfall Wednesday. Winds in the city reached 130 miles per hour.
The 25 Best Sports Bars in New Hampshire and Massachusetts
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Game days in New England. Ahhhh, the best. Picture a Sunday 1 PM Patriots game. If you are not going to the game, you might find...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Read This Wild Theory Before You Re-watch the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
September 30, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of the show that put Boston on the map in the 1980s – “Cheers.”. After an 11-year broadcast run and years in syndication, “Cheers” found new life – and a new audience – in the streaming era.
Saugus football team no longer allowed use thin blue line flag
The William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent said the Saugus High School football team can no longer use the “thin blue line” flag at games in its pregame ceremonies, echoing a decision made by the team’s coach. The decision has created an emotional debate and...
Berkeley Beacon
‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea
Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
WCVB
ABC This Week's Martha Raddatz remembers her time at WCVB
NEEDHAM, Mass. — From Iraq and Afghanistan to Ukraine, Martha Raddatz has covered every hot spot in the world, but to so many here in Boston, ABC's chief global affairs correspondent will always be known as Martha Bradley. "Where I got my start and my love of covering foreign...
Superintendent Says Saugus Football Team Cannot Use Thin Blue Line Flag
The William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent said the Saugus High School football team can no longer use the "thin blue line" flag at games in its pregame ceremonies, echoing a decision made by the team's coach.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
