Worcester, MA

bcgavel.com

The State of Covid at Boston College

Like many students vowing to hit the Plex five times a week at the start of the new calendar year, Boston College said, “New year, new me!” in regards to COVID-19. The news that BC would no longer require weekly COVID tests for its undergraduate students rocked many parts of campus when it surfaced last winter. Many students feared the worst. Without weekly testing of the undergraduate student body, the university simply could not know its true positivity rate. However, if last February was a gamble of epic proportions, this September is a nightmare. New developments in the school’s COVID safety protocols (or lack thereof) are nothing short of dismal.
BOSTON, MA
umlconnector.com

LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

High school football team will stop carrying controversial flag

The Saugus High School football team will no longer carry the controversial “Thin Blue Line” flag with them onto the field before games after various individuals said, “the symbol makes them feel uncomfortable and unwelcome.”. The decision came from Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart...
SAUGUS, MA
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man breaks Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man broke the Topsfield Fair giant pumpkin record with the size of his gourd, measured as part of the annual New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Contest. Jamie Graham of Tyngsborough had his pumpkin top the scales at 2,480 pounds. The previous record was 2,294.5...
TOPSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Iconic Worcester barber shop Tommy M's closes

WORCESTER, Mass. — Tommy Magnusson, a former standout athlete from South High, has run Tommy M’s barber shop on Shrewsbury Street for the last 25 years. Magnusson closed his doors for good on Wednesday, and fitting for a shop that has seen so many athletes and coaches in its chairs through the years, his last customer was Holy Cross football coach Bob Chesney.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Walpole man in Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian, 'We thought we were going to die'

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Chris Donovan, who also has a house in Walpole, was inside his Fort Myers Beach home as Category 4 Hurricane Ian battered Florida's southwest coast. "We thought we were going to die, you know, honestly, like it was incredible," Donovan said. "The whole house was shaking and it was just it was unbelievable. The place is devastated."
WALPOLE, MA
whdh.com

Red Sox spring training facility damaged by Hurricane Ian

BOSTON (WHDH) - The home of the Red Sox in the off-season, Fort Myers, Florida, has been badly hit by Hurricane Ian. The Red Sox organization said that Jet Blue Park, where the Red Sox have played their spring training games for 10 years, was among the areas damaged in the Category 4 hurricane after it made landfall Wednesday. Winds in the city reached 130 miles per hour.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

‘It’s an immeasurable loss’: Emerson remembers Maureen Shea

Remembered as a “force of nature,” Emerson mourns the loss of Maureen Shea, former co-chair of the performing arts department, who worked at the college for 40 years. “She had this ability to see a truth in things that is unparalleled, that I don’t know anyone else who could see through everything that was going on and just zero in on the truth in such a just clear fashion,” said Courtney OConnor, associate artistic director at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston and performing arts professor, in an interview with The Beacon.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

ABC This Week's Martha Raddatz remembers her time at WCVB

NEEDHAM, Mass. — From Iraq and Afghanistan to Ukraine, Martha Raddatz has covered every hot spot in the world, but to so many here in Boston, ABC's chief global affairs correspondent will always be known as Martha Bradley. "Where I got my start and my love of covering foreign...
BOSTON, MA

