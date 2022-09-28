Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Governor Henry McMaster briefing after Hurricane Ian impact at 12:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is holding a briefing on Hurricane Ian with state emergency management officials today, October 1st, at 12:30 p.m. A deliberate damage assessment began this morning to scope the full damage of Hurricane Ian. Some preliminary damage reports are as follows:. At least...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster briefing in Georgetown after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Governor Henry McMaster is hosting a briefing today in Georgetown at 4 p.m. to discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Governor McMaster held a briefing in Columbia at 12:30 p.m., making this his second for the day.
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster to visit Georgetown, discuss impact of Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to discuss the impact of Hurricane Ian. He will hold a briefing with state and local officials at 4 p.m. The briefing will take place at the Beck Recreation Center on Church Street. McMaster will also hold a...
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
President Biden approves South Carolina emergency declaration as state braces for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden on Thursday approved an emergency declaration and federal assistance for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the state. The storm, which re-strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening, is expected to lash the coast throughout the day Friday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, coastal flooding, […]
WJCL
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issues State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of Hurricane Ian's impact on the area later this week. The announcement came during a press conference involving McMaster and other emergency services officials. The state of emergency is in effect as of...
abcnews4.com
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
abcnews4.com
SC government officials urge residents to listen to hurricane warnings
WPDE — On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster shared the latest updates on Hurricane Ian. He highlighted all the impacts that Ian will have on the Palmetto State, but his biggest concern was human error. People know what they should and shouldn't do, but not listening. McMaster said it doesn’t...
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
abcnews4.com
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. declared a State of Emergency for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants hitting N.C. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also issued a State of Emergency for South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, activating...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina on Friday as a category 1 hurricane, bringing torrential rain, damaging winds and destructive storm surge to areas along the coast. Watch the above livestream, also available here. Ian made landfall near Georgetown at 2:15 p.m., according to...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: S.C. under state of emergency as it awaits Ian
South Carolina is under a state of emergency following a Wednesday declaration by Gov. Henry McMaster as the state prepares for impacts from Tropical Storm Ian. On Wednesday, Ian was a powerful hurricane when it slammed into the Florida peninsula with 150 mph winds and severe rain that flooded streets and knocked out power to millions of customers. As the storm crossed the Florida peninsula overnight, it lost some of its punch and was downgraded to a tropical storm. But it remained dangerous early Thursday as it scooted toward the Atlantic Ocean, where it will head north and threaten the Georgia-South Carolina coast.
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
Pawleys Island, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week, battering western Cuba before raking across Florida from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean, where it...
How to report a power outage in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian will bring gusty winds to South Carolina all day Friday. Those winds, coupled with rain that will soak the ground, will cause some trees to topple onto power lines. So, who do you call when you have an emergency or want to report a...
blufftontoday.com
Jasper, Beaufort counties declare state of emergency, shelter opens Thursday
After South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for the entire state Wednesday, both Jasper and Beaufort counties also declared a state of emergency in their counties. The emergency declarations were based on the threat of severe weather throughout the state due to Hurricane Ian. The Town...
wrkf.org
Ian presses in to South Carolina
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with South Carolina Public Radio reporter Victoria Hansen about the storm’s impact on South Carolina. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian causes significant flooding in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian has impacted the Lowcountry, and the streets of downtown Charleston are experiencing significant flooding. The roads are completely flooded, and there are downed powerlines on Calhoun Street. Emergency vehicles are present, but Charleston County EMS has stopped. Until the high tides recede, downtown...
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
