The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO