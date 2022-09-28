Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
News 12
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
bkreader.com
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
Does Mayor Adams' migrant tents plan violate NYC’s right-to-shelter mandate?
A land surveyor walks by large tents being constructed in a parking lot at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Sept. 28, 2022. Attorney Josh Goldfein sat down with WNYC’s Sean Carlson to discuss the city’s decision to temporarily house migrants from the southern border in large tents. [ more › ]
bkreader.com
See Why This 90-Yr-Old Woman From Ocean Hill is Known as the ‘Nana of the Neighborhood’
On Howard Avenue in Ocean Hill, Brooklyn, local residents know 90-year-old Ethel Bruce simply as ‘Nana.’. Sometimes seen perched on a chair at the top of her stoop at 188 Howard Avenue, Bruce is the woman behind “Nana Free Things,” a family-run free stand serving the neighborhood on a hyperlocal level.
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
nypressnews.com
NYPD, both current and former, slam NYC Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani for overdose tip sheet
A public safety tip sheet released by Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Queens) has critics questioning their recommendation against using the word “overdose” on 911 calls for fear of attracting the cops. The tip sheet, which the two Queens politicians labeled as “Small Business...
preserve-ramapo.com
In Hasidic Enclaves, Failing Yeshivas Flush with Public Money
New York’s Hasidic Jewish religious schools have benefitted from $1 billion in government funding in the last four years but are unaccountable to outside for oversight. “The Hasidic Jewish community has long operated one of New York’s largest private schools on its own terms, resisting any outside scrutiny of how its students are faring.
brooklynvegan.com
God’s Hate announce Brooklyn show
LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.
NYC street vendors tire of dodging summons-happy NYPD, city inspectors
Arturo Xelo, 60, and his wife, Ruth Palacios, 43, received a ticket last summer for vending without a license. It was their first infraction in nearly a decade of vending on a busy street corner abutting Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. The Street Vendors Project says promised city reforms have done nothing to stop a ticket blitz targeting their members. [ more › ]
Jailhouse call reveals gang recruiting for Bronx hit
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A jailhouse phone call played at the “murder for hire” trial in Brooklyn federal court alluded to a Bloods leader, Bushawn “Shelz” Shelton, recruiting gang members for the operation. “I thought it was a job! A 9-5,” one man said during the call. “I thought he’s talking a real 9 – 5. Instead, […]
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
NY1
Interim executive director says Brooklyn Democratic Party meeting was at a ‘disadvantage’
The Brooklyn Democratic Party hosted a meeting at the Coney Island Amphitheater last week that left Brooklynites waiting for almost three hours — leaving no votes for proposed rule changes and new officers. Yamil Speight-Miller, interim executive director of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, joined Errol Louis on “Inside City...
harlemworldmagazine.com
The Hebrew Orphan Asylum (HOA) Of Harlem, New York, 1860 – 1941
The Hebrew Orphan Asylum of New York (HOA) was a Jewish orphanage on Amsterdam Avenue between 136th and 138th Streets in Harlem, New York. It was founded in 1860 by the Hebrew Benevolent Society. It closed in 1941, after pedagogical research concluded that children thrive better in foster care or small group homes, rather than in large institutions. The successor organization is the JCCA, formerly called the Jewish Child Care Association.
