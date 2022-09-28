ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Comments / 0

Related
toledocitypaper.com

Book Notes October 2022

Remember how much fun book fairs were when you were a kid? How would you like to have that kind of fun again, along with the chance to meet some authors in person? The 2022 edition of the Writer’s Block Author Fair, Saturday, October 22 at Franklin Park Mall, will feature 30 writers from the Toledo/Northwest Ohio area. Discover new writers and support local creators all in one place. 11am-5pm. Search “Writer’s Block Author Fair 2022” on Facebook. Free to attend.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Art Notes October 2022

Earlier this year, amid some controversy over the liquidation of some of the TMA collection inventory, the Toledo Museum of Art sold three works by Cézanne, Matisse and Renoir to raise funds to “diversify [the] collection.” Perhaps in an effort to bolster this strategy, TMA announced in July that it has thus far acquired 27 new works in 2022, including 11 that the Museum purchased. The new additions run the gamut with some works dating back to 4th Century B.C.along with works of African American artists and Indigenous artists, among other works. “These new acquisitions demonstrate the Museum’s collecting strategy in action, with each curator adding superlative artworks to our collection,” Museum Director Adam Levine explained.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

In Memory of Jeff McGinnis

While the City Paper has lost one of our own, our entire community will suffer from the loss of Jeff McGinnis, editor of the City Paper and longtime contributor to publications throughout the area. Jeff began writing for the City Paper in 2015 and came on as Assignment Editor in 2020. His humor, upbeat attitude, bracing honesty and determination to tell the story to readers is a rare combination of talent and commitment that cannot be matched.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Jam band Renegade Lemonade; rousing tunes for waiting audiences

Collaborating with other local performers and establishing relationships is key for local bands. Connections are easily made in the Toledo area music scene, and one never knows who might provide and opportunity to advance a music career. Renegade Lemonade, an area psychedelic jam band, knows a lot about those relationships, which is how the band has come to perform twice on The Man Cave with Jeff Lamb. (The performances are available on YouTube.) Lamb, a DJ in Toledo for 30 years, started a show about 10 years ago, the Man Cave, to showcase local talent.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Fremont, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Film Notes October 2022

See an all-time classic horror film in a whole new way as the Toledo Symphony Orchestra presents Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 film Psycho with a live performance of the film score. Experience the harrowing tale of Norman Bates and his dear (though little-seen) mother as TSO plays Bernard Herrmann’s unforgettable music, making this a perfect night at the Valentine for the Halloween season. $30-51 for adults, $15 for students. 7pm, Friday, October 28. The Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St. 419-246-8000. toledosymphony.com.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Dining Guide 2022: People

WINNER: Wandering Bean Coffee Co. 606 N. McCord Rd. 419-866-5007. 5215 Monroe St. 419-724-7901. 144 N. Superior. 419-725-0444. A native of Lake Township, Chef Rapp has been creating delightful examples of “Modern Midwest cuisine” in the Toledo area for over 15 years now. Visitors to Registry Bistro are spoiled for delicious options, from poultry to seafood to steak, all created with Rapp’s signature flair, and with affection for the area which she calls home.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
toledocitypaper.com

Poppers – October 2022

Enjoy a delicious meal, with produce delivered almost literally farm-to-table, at Toledo GROWs’ Harvest Brunch on Saturday, October 15. Featuring a buffet-style meal prepared by local favorite Chef Pam Weirauch, formerly of Pam’s Corner, and featuring produce from the Toledo GROWs farm, the brunch will also feature juice, coffee and an assortment of adult brunch beverages. $50 per person. 10am. 900 Oneida St. 419-720-8714. toledogrows.org.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Chalk it up

Local artist Abigail Bruce has been creating since she could first draw or write; however, it wasn’t until 2018 that she began working with chalk as a medium. Bruce created her first public chalk piece after a friend contacted her in search of an artist who could “chalk” for an event at Levis Commons. “I said ‘why not?’ and I did a couple of dinosaur drawings. I guess you could say chalk chose me, in a way,” Bruce explains.
PERRYSBURG, OH
toledocitypaper.com

2022 Dining Guide Awards: Potions

110 N. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-0090. 601 Monroe St. 419-418-2339. 26 Main St. 419-205-9393. 3310 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-725-4747. 7309 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. 734-224-7056. RUNNER UP: Pavlov’s Brewing Co. pavlovsbrew.com. Bar: Maumee. WINNER: The Village Idiot. 309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281. RUNNER UP: Dale’s Bar & Grill...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Dining Guide Awards 2022: Plates

5305 Monroe St. 419-593-0073. 309 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-7281. 983 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154. 465 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee. 419-794-0038. Whether you want something traditional or a little more unique, Rayoka’s sushi selection has you covered. Offering tons of standard sushi favorites at good prices, Rayoka also features quite a few unique creations, including the “Maumee Roll,” featuring shrimp, avocado, tuna, spicy mayo and more. Stop by and try the city’s sushi!
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Literary Festival#United States#Documentary Film
toledocitypaper.com

Theater Notes October 2022

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar first took to the stage in 1971. In honor of the show’s 50 year legacy, a new production of Superstar from director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie arrives at the Stranahan Theater for a four-day run beginning October 13. 7:30pm, Thursday, October 13. 8pm, Friday, October 14, 8pm, Saturday, October 15. 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, October 16. 1pm and 6:30pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 866-381-7469. stranahantheater.com.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Chris DiBenedetto Celebration of Life

The DiBenedetto Family appreciates all the cards, letters, and calls of support during the past month. We miss Chris every day, but your support has helped tremendously!. We hope to see you at Chris’s celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the BGSU Ice Arena Lounge. We would love to see you all there to share stories and photos! There will be a bourbon toast honoring Chris at Beckett’s Barrel Room following the celebration of life.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Dining Guide 2022: Places

Best Restaurant: Inexpensive (under $10) 5860 Central Ave. 419-578-7777. 215 N. Summit St. 419-243-2222. 26520 N. Dixie Highway. 419-874-7777. 983 Phillips Ave. 419-476-4154. Hollywood Casino Toledo, 1968 Miami St. 419-661-5381. RUNNER UP: Benchmark Restaurant. benchmark-restaurant.com. Best View. WINNER: The Heights. 444 N. Summit St. 419-243-7585. RUNNER UP: Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County

Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
13abc.com

Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio

The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy