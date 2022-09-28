Earlier this year, amid some controversy over the liquidation of some of the TMA collection inventory, the Toledo Museum of Art sold three works by Cézanne, Matisse and Renoir to raise funds to “diversify [the] collection.” Perhaps in an effort to bolster this strategy, TMA announced in July that it has thus far acquired 27 new works in 2022, including 11 that the Museum purchased. The new additions run the gamut with some works dating back to 4th Century B.C.along with works of African American artists and Indigenous artists, among other works. “These new acquisitions demonstrate the Museum’s collecting strategy in action, with each curator adding superlative artworks to our collection,” Museum Director Adam Levine explained.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO