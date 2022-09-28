North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO