Duke hosts Virginia for homecoming
The Blue Devils are looking to please a homecoming crowd Saturday night with a win over visiting Virginia. After winning three straight to start the season, the Devils (3-1, 0-0) lost last weekend at Kansas. Virginia (2-2, 0-1) has a single conference win to date, at Syracuse. The game kicks...
Carolina Hurricanes beat Florida Panthers 4-3 in fourth scheduled preseason game
Raleigh, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes became 3-0 in exhibition play with a win against the Florida Panthers 4-3 this afternoon. The Hurricanes traveled to play the Panthers on Sep. 29 and defeated the panthers 5-2. The Canes' outshot the Panthers 47-8, the offensive stars of the game were...
Bulls play Nashville for IL title on Saturday night
Las Vegas — On Tuesday night, the defending Triple-A National Champion Durham Bulls punched their ticket to play in the 2022 Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend in Las Vegas. The weekend will consist of three games at Las Vegas Ballpark to crown the Triple-A National Champion. Below is information on how to watch the Bulls play.
Imani Christian Five-Star Prospect Alier Maluk Visits Duke
On Friday, one of Pittsburgh’s highly touted young prospects took a big-time visit down to Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. Alier Maluk a 6-foot-10 forward out of Imani Christian, took an unofficial visit to Duke to check out the campus and facilities along with USA Basketball coach Joe Stasyszyn.
Heralded recruit cuts Blue Devils from list
At least for now, the Duke basketball staff's efforts appear complete in the 2023 recruiting arena. After all, the Blue Devils sit atop the 247Sports Team Rankings for the class with five five-star commits in tow, amounting to 20 percent of the top 25 prospects on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. ...
Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four
It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there. Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon. The fourth school? Texas. Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are...
No. 6 Wake Forest uses big 3rd quarter to win at No. 17 Knightdale
Knightdale, N.C. — No. 6 Wake Forest used a big third quarter to pull away from No. 17 Knightdale on Thursday, earning a 35-21 win on the road. Running back Michael Dipasquale scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars, who improved to 5-1 on the year. The loss was Knightdale’s first of the year, and the Knights also hold a 5-1 record.
Maye's five touchdowns pace UNC in rout of Virginia Tech
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Drake Maye's first few games as North Carolina's starting quarterback could have hardly gone any better. And he kept his hot start going against Virginia Tech on Saturday. Maye accounted for all five UNC touchdowns (three passing and two rushing) as the Tar Heels routed...
Beau Maye, Brother of Luke and Drake, Joins UNC Men’s Basketball Team
A familiar name will be suiting up for head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels this season. UNC announced its final roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring walk-on Beau Maye wearing No. 40. Beau is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke and older brother of current UNC quarterback Drake.
Clayton High School to receive $250,000 check from Carolina Panthers for football field
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday. In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers. In...
Foodie News: Dram & Draught opens in Fenton development
RALEIGH, N.C. — James Beard-nominated chef Victor Albisu announced this week the expansion of Taco Bamba, his popular D.C.-based chain of taquerias, to Raleigh. This will be their first location outside the D.C. metro area where he has seven locations. They are slated to open in the Ridgewood Shopping Center at 3540 Wade Avenue next spring. Start getting familiar with them here.
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 29–Oct. 5
Join Designed for Joy in celebrating an amazing feat of hiring nearly 90 women with over $200,000 in living wages earned in the last five years! The occasion, taking place at the NCMA, will feature Designed for Joy success stories, a silent auction, three catered stations with beer and wine, and more. #GirlPower! designedforjoy.com.
Large trees fall in Raleigh, 47,000 without power in Wake County
Hurricane Ian on Friday brought down trees, flooded roads and left more than hundreds of thousands of customers in North Carolina without power. At least one person died in the state. Outages were improving slowly on Saturday, but according to Duke Energy, 20% of Wake County was without power at...
Fayetteville Area Weather Cancellations and Delays for Ian
Update: As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Ian is beginning to move out of Florida and we begin to look at impacts on North Carolina. See our coverage of that here. We expect more closures and delays to be announced today, so check back to this page frequently. 1:15 p.m....
WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters
WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Courage end regular season with draw at San Diego, need help to make playoffs
San Diego — The North Carolina Courage played to a 0-0 draw against the San Diego Wave Friday night at SnapDragon Stadium and will now need help to advance to a fifth straight NWSL post-season. The Courage will qualify for the playoff with a loss or draw by the Chicago Red Stars against Angel City FC, who was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the draw, on Sunday.
Ian claimed four lives in NC, Cooper says. Thousands still without power in Triangle, NC
Two traffic fatalities are being blamed on Tropical Storm Ian, as is a case of carbon monoxide poisoning. One person drowned.
