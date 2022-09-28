Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville family staying in hotel after truck crashed into their house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family is now staying in a hotel after a truck crashed into their home in the middle of the night. It happened on Wednesday as Ella and Lonnie Hardin slept inside their Hazelwood Avenue house. "At first maybe I thought it was a bomb,"...
13 Southern Indiana Fun Fall Events
October 1-9 This festival is a staple of autumn coming in Southern Indiana. Booth days are October 6-9. Open September 30th & October 1st and October 7 & 8. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $15.- Literally, A Haunted House at Culbertson Mansion in New Albany. Clarkfest – Clarksville.
wdrb.com
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
wdrb.com
More than $104k raised for Special Olympics Kentucky at UPS plane pull
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People pulled a plane at UPS Worldport to support Special Olympics Kentucky. There were 42 teams that raised more than $104,000 for the local nonprofit as part of the annual fundraiser. Teams of 20 competed in pulling a 155,000-pound, UPS 757 cargo jet. "It's a great...
wdrb.com
Former NICU patients reunite for Halloween-themed event held by UofL Health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages dressed up for UofL Health's annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion. Former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies, also called graduates, visited the Slugger Field parking lot for trunk-or-treating and other activities on Saturday afternoon. Families were also reunited with UofL Health staff, doctors...
wdrb.com
1 person sent to hospital after fire in Fern Creek apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek. It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road. The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating report of infant assaulted at east Louisville daycare center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare. The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy. Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on...
wdrb.com
I-64E to I-65N ramp in Spaghetti Junction to close Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers heading through Spaghetti Junction into Indiana might want to find an alternate route this weekend. The Interstate 64 East ramp to Interstate 65 North will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ramp takes drivers right to the Lincoln...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
Wave 3
Indiana man dies from crash in Trimble County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has died and another person was injured in a crash in Trimble County. On Friday at about 12:33 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a collision involving one vehicle on KY 36. The preliminary investigation has indicated the vehicle involved was a...
wdrb.com
OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
wdrb.com
Man found dead in Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the Park DuValle neighborhood. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found a man who had been shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. She says the man died at scene. LMPD has made no arrests....
wdrb.com
Groundbreaking held for project that will give Louisville's Parkland neighborhood a usable library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, Louisville's Parkland neighborhood is finally getting a usable library. On Thursday afternoon, Louisville officials and members of the community broke ground on a $2.7 million renovation and expansion project to restore library services to the historic Parkland Library. The library is...
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
953wiki.com
News from Clifty Falls State Park
Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Orchid Society Show returns to Louisville for first time in 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of orchid enthusiasts gathered on Saturday for the annual Kentucky Orchid Society Show. The Kentucky Orchid Society is hosting the annual orchid show and sale at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the first time in three years. There are 26,000 varieties of orchids throughout the...
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
foodanddine.com
The Taste Bud: A trip back to youthful innocence (and Po Folks Restaurant)
The Fall 2022 issue of Food & Dining Magazine (#75) is now available in all the familiar places: Louisville area eateries and food shops, newsstands and online. Go here for a preview of the features, profiles and columns, with links to the new edition at issuu. Kevin Gibson grew up...
wdrb.com
Man dies after being pinned by construction equipment at Central Hardin High School remodel site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died after being crushed by construction equipment while working at a Hardin County job site. According to Elizabethtown police spokesperson Chris Denham, police responded to Central Hardin High School around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and found a man pinned by construction equipment being used for the school's remodel.
