Jeffersonville, IN

13 Southern Indiana Fun Fall Events

October 1-9 This festival is a staple of autumn coming in Southern Indiana. Booth days are October 6-9. Open September 30th & October 1st and October 7 & 8. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are $15.- Literally, A Haunted House at Culbertson Mansion in New Albany. Clarkfest – Clarksville.
Applications for southern Indiana Angel Tree Program open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army in southern Indiana is looking for people to apply for its Angel Tree Program. Starting Saturday, applications will open up to families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties. Angel Tree provides clothing, toys and food for children up to age...
Former NICU patients reunite for Halloween-themed event held by UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children of all ages dressed up for UofL Health's annual Halloween-themed NICU reunion. Former newborn intensive care unit (NICU) babies, also called graduates, visited the Slugger Field parking lot for trunk-or-treating and other activities on Saturday afternoon. Families were also reunited with UofL Health staff, doctors...
I-64E to I-65N ramp in Spaghetti Junction to close Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers heading through Spaghetti Junction into Indiana might want to find an alternate route this weekend. The Interstate 64 East ramp to Interstate 65 North will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ramp takes drivers right to the Lincoln...
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
Indiana man dies from crash in Trimble County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has died and another person was injured in a crash in Trimble County. On Friday at about 12:33 a.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a collision involving one vehicle on KY 36. The preliminary investigation has indicated the vehicle involved was a...
OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
Man found dead in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the Park DuValle neighborhood. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers found a man who had been shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Hazel Street. She says the man died at scene. LMPD has made no arrests....
News from Clifty Falls State Park

Clifty Falls State Park will be hosting its annual Clifty Falls of Fear weekend on Oct. 28-30. The weekend will kick off with a Haunted House from 8 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at Clifty Shelter. Admission will be $10 per person, cash only, and does not include the regular park entry fee.
Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
