The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
Technology, logistics make food-scrap composting in Wisconsin a challenge
Until recently, the University of Wisconsin-Madison had a successful program to compost discarded food. Starting in 2009, the university collected food scraps at campus cafeterias to send to the West Madison Agricultural Research Station for composting. In 2018, the university began bringing scraps to an anaerobic biodigester, now owned by Clean Fuel Partners LLC. There, the waste was converted into methane for fuel.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
x1071.com
Wisconsin blood donation centers aim to ship part of collections to region impacted by Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Hurricane Ian has caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. For those watching the damage and looking for a way to help, one of the best ways is to donate blood. ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for...
This Wisconsin Bar Comes With A Regulation Wiffleball Diamond
This place just outside of Madison would be the perfect location for any number of gatherings. I've honestly never played an actual game of wiffleball. I've thrown a wiffleball and I've tried to hit one with the plastic bat just messing around the backyard with friends when I was little but I never got to play a real game of wiffleball.
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
x1071.com
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
x1071.com
#8 Wisconsin brings out the brooms, sweeps #12 Penn State
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers bounced back in a big way after suffering their first Big Ten loss of the season. Wisconsin swept Penn State (25-20, 25-16, 31-29) in straight sets to move to 2-1 in conference play. Sarah Franklin and Devyn Robinson lead UW with 12 kills a...
nbc15.com
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
x1071.com
Wisconsin skates by Lindenwood with ease
MADISON, Wis. — After scoring 6 goals in their home opener, Wisconsin continued its tear on the ice against Lindenwood. The Badgers lit the lamp 10 times on their way a second shutout of the Lions. Nine different players scored goals for UW, including Jesse Compher who finished with 2.
Internet router causes house fire in Pardeeville
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — An internet router covered in papers and clothing caused a fire at a home in Pardeeville Thursday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the village’s fire department said the fire broke out shortly before 4:40 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a window. Crews began battling the flames from...
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in the area around 5:55 p.m. As of 7 p.m., the...
ourquadcities.com
Deere workers in Wisconsin approve contract
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) has informed Deere & Company that its production and maintenance employees have voted to ratify a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that covers 900 workers at the John Deere Horicon Works in Horicon, Wis., the Moline-based company announced Friday morning. The...
Wisconsinites try to get out of Florida, others checking on family members
Beth Zimmerman of Brookfield spent Thursday desperately trying to get in touch with her elderly parents, George and Jacqueline, in Florida.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
rejournals.com
Greywolf Brokerage sells three-property portfolio of gas stations in Wisconsin
Greywolf Brokerage represented the seller in the recent sale of a three-property portfolio of gas stations and convenience stores across Wisconsin for $1 million. Steve Turner, a senior advisor with Greywolf Brokerage, represented the seller in this transaction. The portfolio included a gas station at 516 Ash St. in Baraboo;...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
x1071.com
Family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter shares battle with PTSD
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — The family of fallen Cottage Grove firefighter Nate Walker hopes his story can help others. Walker took his own life last weekend after a battle with PTSD. After serving two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine, Walker returned home where he served as a Sun...
x1071.com
Recovery programs seek to solve food waste – and insecurity – in Wisconsin
Driving a university-owned van, University of Wisconsin-Madison student Morgan Barlin traverses the campus, making stops at three dining halls on a spring afternoon. At each stop, Barlin is met by kitchen staff who present her with various leftover foods, from sweet potatoes to breakfast omelets. These foods, which would have otherwise been thrown away, will be redistributed to students at no cost.
