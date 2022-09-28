Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
What to know about Windows 11 before upgrading
Microsoft has released Windows 11. Since then, Windows 10 users worldwide are slowly upgrading their PCs to Windows 11. Most of the new computers that we buy today ship with Windows 11. Though Windows 11 is getting traction among users, there are many questions and doubts regarding Windows 11. In this guide, we answered a few of your questions that can help you know Windows 11 better and understand its impact and features. So, let’s find out what you need to know about Windows 11 before you upgrade.
The Windows Club
How to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on Windows 11/10 PC
In this post, we will help you how to play or view APNG files (Animated PNG) on a Windows 11/10 PC. APNG (Animated Portable Network Graphics) files are similar to animated GIFs and have *.apng and *.png filename extensions. This file format also contains multiple frames (for animation sequences) and if you have some animated PNGs that you want to open or play, then we have covered multiple options in this post that you can use.
The Windows Club
Logitech keyboard not working in Windows 11/10
If your Logitech keyboard is not working in Windows 11/10 computer, the solutions provided in this article will help you resolve the problem. A keyboard stops working due to several causes, like corrupted or outdated keyboard drivers, unresponsive USB ports, drained-out batteries (in the case of a Bluetooth keyboard), etc.
The Windows Club
How to remove Add to Favorites from Windows 11 Context Menu
If you want to add or remove the Add to Favorites context menu item in Windows 11, then this post will help you. This right-click menu option has come with Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. With this option, you can pin or mark files as favorites and access them from the File Explorer Home location (previously known as Quick Access). If you find this option useful, you can continue using it. For those who want to hide or remove this option from the context menu of Windows 11, this post includes a simple Registry trick and step-by-step instructions to use that trick.
The Windows Club
How to add Borders in Google Docs
Although Microsoft Word is the most well-known text editor out there, for many people, Google Docs is a close second. You can replicate almost all the things you want from Microsoft Word on Google Docs, and a few unique things too. Another feature common between the two tools is the ability to add borders to document pages. In this article, we will demonstrate how you can add borders in Google Docs. Although you can’t add borders in Google Docs with a native feature, there are several workarounds in place that can help you.
The Windows Club
How to show custom Comment pop-up description for Shortcuts in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to create a custom comment pop-up description for shortcuts in Windows 11/10. You must have noticed that when you hover the mouse cursor over a desktop shortcut or a shortcut placed in another location, it shows a default text (pop-up description) that points to the path or location of that shortcut. But, if you want, you can add custom text to show as a pop-up description for any shortcut you want with a simple trick.
The Windows Club
Cannot Connect to RDS Server after Server restart or Windows Update
If you cannot connect to RDS Server, maybe after Server restart or Windows Update on your computer, then this post may help you. RDS or Remote Desktop Services is a platform of choice providing secure mobile and remote desktop access. Errors might occur with RDS due to corrupted or damaged Windows files installed while updating Windows.
The Windows Club
How to insert Offline Video in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint
Want to add offline video content to your Office sheets, documents or slides? Microsoft Office can add offline videos to your documents using the Active X Controls features in Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. These Office programs have an Active X Control called Windows Media Player. This control allows users to input a mini Windows media player interface where users can play offline videos on it. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert Offline videos in Microsoft Office programs, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
Spotify Local Files not showing on Windows PC
Many users complain that Spotify Local Files are not showing on their computers. The Local Files are the ones you add to the Spotify player from your computer. As per the reports, Spotify is either not able to fetch some of the files or show them to the user. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
The Windows Club
Chrome signs me out every time I close the Browser
Many people prefer Chrome to other browsers because it has many features, performs excellently, and supports a wide range of functions. Since it helps easy access, users place a lot of importance on features like the ability to keep browsing history and retain logged-in status for accounts used on a browser, which is one of the things Chrome does so well. However, there have been several complaints about how Chrome signs users out when the browser is closed.
The Windows Club
Outlook not working after Windows 11 Update
When I installed the Windows 11 2022 Update, I found that my Outlook client was not working or opening, and I received multiple errors. If you gave a similar issue, try the following suggestions to fix the issue. Multiple Outlook Errors after Windows 11 update. The following errors occurred for...
The Windows Club
5157(F): Windows Filtering Platform has blocked a connection
Have you ever encountered an error, Windows Filtering Platform has blocked a connection after a Windows upgrade? The error is accompanied by code 5157(F). It occurs due to an upgrade leading to the misrecognition of the Windows Firewall – when the Base Filtering Engine blocks some packets or connections. The problem may seem complicated to some users but its solution is simple enough to understand and execute.
The Windows Club
USB ports are not working in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about what you should do if USB ports are not working on your PC. USB ports on a computer allow users to connect different USB devices, like printers, keyboards, mice, etc. If the USB ports stop working, you will not be able to use any USB device. USB ports may stop working due to hardware and software issues.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x87e00196 Xbox Error Code
If you want to know how to fix 0x87e00196 Xbox Error Code, then this article is going to provide you with all possible solutions. Many users are seeing this error code and are not able to install, run, or update an Xbox Game Pass game on their Windows 11/ 10 PC. Instead, they are being redirected to the Microsoft Store Gaming Services page every time they try to manage the game.
The Windows Club
This data file is associated with a mail account OST file error
This post features solutions to fix this data file is associated with a mail account OST file error on Outlook. This error can occur when a user fails to delete an Outlook .ost file. Usually, its an issue with the account settings, and the error message reads:. This data file...
The Windows Club
How to create and use Color Swatches in Photoshop
Accuracy and consistency are a big part of good graphic design. Recreating jobs for clients requires accuracy and consistency. This is very important for official documents that your clients may have and need to keep looking the same. Knowing how to create and use Color Swatches in Photoshop is very important for accuracy and consistency.
The Windows Club
Midnight Fight Express won’t launch; keeps crashing and freezing
Midnight Fight Express is a modern beat-’em-up video game that is popular amongst gaming enthusiasts. However, a lot of users have complained of being unable to launch the game. Some even experience crashes and freezes on the startup of the game or in the middle of gameplay. If you are one of the affected users, this guide will help you fix the launch, crashes, freezes, and other performance issues in Midnight Fight Express.
The Windows Club
Unable to Shutdown due to DDE Server Window Explorer.exe warning
Some users have mentioned that their Windows computer could not shut down due to DDE Server Window. DDE Server is a built-in Windows utility that allows programs on your computer to communicate with each other. However, when you want to shut down your computer, the utility should just allow you to do that, but that’s not the case here. In this post, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it.
The Windows Club
Fix Fortnite Error Code 0x0000428
This post features solutions to fix Fortnite Error Code 0x0000428. Fortnite is an online video game. It is available in three distinct game modes with the same gameplay and engine. But recently, many users have complained about the error code 0x0000428 on Fortnite. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue. The error message reads:
