Cowboys Practice: DeMarcus Lawrence Injury; Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
Says coach Mike McCarthy of testing the health of Cowboys starters Dalton Schultz and Jayron Kearse: "(Thursday) will be a big practice and the heaviest workload we have of the week."
Wilson Demystifies Broncos' Closed-Door Offensive Meetings
Russell Wilson just lifted the lid on the Denver Broncos' closed-door offensive meetings on Tuesdays.
49ers could bring up familiar face at RB for Week 4
The 49ers backfield could include a new, familiar face Monday night against the Rams. With injuries hitting the roster hard, San Francisco will likely dip into its practice squad to fill out their active players on game day. One player who could come up Monday night is former 49ers running back Tevin Coleman.
WATCH: Jevon Holland joins Brennan Scarlett's podcast
Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett started his podcast/interview series, “B SCAR TV,” this season, and he’s had a number of NFL guests through his first few episodes, including Elandon Roberts, Emmanuel Ogbah, Aaron Jones, Kendrick Bourne and Blake Ferguson. On Friday, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made...
Eagles-Jaguars: odds, best bets, prediction for Week 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles handled the Washington Commanders last week in a 24-8 victory to become 3-0 for the first time since 2016. Now, the Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the NFL's lone undefeated team after the Miami Dolphins lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. When the NFL schedule was released earlier this year, the Week 4 matchup didn't appear to be tough on paper. But, former Super Bowl winning Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has his new squad at 2-1 in first place of the AFC South. Pederson's return to Philadelphia will be the Eagles' most grueling...
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on Michael Gallup clearing mental hurdle, scouting the Commanders
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined Shan and RJ to discuss what goes into getting a player such as Michael Gallup mentally prepared to play a game after coming off of a serious injury.
Broncos CB Pat Surtain looking forward to battle with Raiders WR Davante Adams
When the Denver Broncos faced the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, cornerback Pat Surtain followed wide receiver DK Metcalf the entire game. Metcalf did catch six passes against Surtain, but he did not have any big plays as the cornerback limited the receiver to just 36 receiving yards. Surtain will...
'The sky is the limit' for Broncos WR Courtland Sutton
After earning his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2019, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton tore his ACL and missed all but one game in 2020. Last year, Sutton didn’t appear to be completely recovered from that injury, and the team’s shaky quarterback play also hurt the receiver’s production.
DJ Chark Out Sunday against Seahawks
Detroit Lions reveal Week 2 NFL practice-squad elevations, waive two players, sign two players to active roster.
Sources: Texans promote safety Grayland Arnold, elevate Jordan Akins
HOUSTON – Texans reserve safety Grayland Arnold is being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers according to a league source. The Texans elevated tight end Jordan Akins again from the practice squad after he caught a touchdown...
