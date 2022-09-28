Read full article on original website
City of Birmingham invests $1 million in financial literacy initiative for Birmingham area students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City students, their parents and faculty and staff will soon have the opportunity to transform their financial effectiveness through a financial literacy initiative funded in part by the City of Birmingham. The city is putting up $1 million for the BHM Financial Freedom Project. The...
Village Living
2023 Leadership Mountain Brook class kicks off
Eighteen students were welcomed into this year's Leadership Mountain Brook class at a kickoff event on Aug. 15. Leadership Mountain Brook is a partnership between Mountain Brook High School, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and the city of Mountain Brook. The yearlong course is designed to help students to learn more about what makes the community great.
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Village Living
Fall events return to the zoo
The Birmingham Zoo is preparing to welcome visitors this fall with a full slate of upcoming events. Oktoberfest, a new event for ages 21 and older, is set for Oct. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. It will include food trucks, a build-your-own Brat station at the Zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant and other light concessions. Oktoberfest will also include authentic German lawn games like a stein hoist, live polka music and the crowning of Mr. and Mrs. Oktoberfest 2022.
Village Living
Metro Roundup: Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime
People load onto a trailer for a hayride at the 2021 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park. WHEN: Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COST: Admission is free; food available for purchase. The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this...
JSU and the City of Anniston Organize Volunteers to Pack Meals for Area Food Banks
Jacksonville, AL – The Office of the President requested volunteers to pack meals for area Food banks. For the second year, JSU will host the United Way Day of Action on campus on Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Students, faculty and staff are invited to help assemble 50,000 meals for food banks in Calhoun County. Volunteers will receive complimentary breakfast, a free t-shirt and the satisfaction of knowing they helped fight hunger in our community. This event is limited to the first 250 people who sign up, so those signup have been asked to please do not reserve a volunteer spot if they are unsure whether they are going to be able to commit. For more information, contact Jessica Smith at United Way of East Central Alabama. This event is available for anyone to volunteer at per the United Way. The signup form can me found here.
Village Living
Linly Heflin Fashion show returns for 63rd year
The Linly Heflin Unit’s largest fundraiser is back for another year. The Linly Heflin Fashion Show will take place at The Club on Oct. 12. The all-volunteer organization helps young women achieve their dreams by receiving scholarship money to attend Alabama universities. Founded in 1919 as a women’s service...
Village Living
Lane Parke wait is almost over
A long-awaited, much-anticipated project in Mountain Brook is nearing completion. While some of the businesses in Phase 2 of Lane Parke have already opened, an event to celebrate all of them, originally planned for the fall, has been moved to early 2023. “We will still have a lot of retailers...
Cooper Green Mercy hospital: 50 years of taking care of the needy and a plan for the future
Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, the facility that has cared for Jefferson County’s underserved population, is celebrating its 50th year this fall—and at the same time preparing for the next 50 and beyond with a brand new $120 million, five-story building. One word usually comes to mind for...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
Village Living
Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years
When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
Bham Now
How this restoring program changed the course of Brian’s life
Picture this—all the odds are stacked up against your chances of finding a job and home. You may be battling addictions or you might have just left prison and are struggling to be financially stable. That’s where Changed Lives Christian Center (CLCC), a partner of The Foundry Ministries that provides essential care and services for homeless men, steps in. Read on to learn how CLCC’s program is helping men find hope, guidance and a new way of life.
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Area Pumpkin Patch Guide
When it comes to celebrating Fall in and around Birmingham, we all know that pumpkin patches are the place to be! Offering fun for the whole family here you will find several in and around the Birmingham area that offer a little something for everyone!. If you’re looking for even...
Bham Now
7 Hispanic-owned markets to shop local + celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
If you’re looking to incorporate new flavors and ingredients into your cooking, listen up. We’re continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with 7 Mexican markets that you’ll want to add to your grocery rotation. 1. Mi Pueblo | Homewood. Mi Pueblo might be the first to come...
thecutoffnews.com
Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
UAB School of Dentistry receives $3.2 million grant
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health. The university will receive the funding over a five year period. According to UAB News, the funding aims to address the critical shortage of dental academician nationwide and recognizes...
Village Living
Among the best: MBHS ranks in top 1% of schools in the nation
Mountain Brook High School was recently ranked in the top 200 academic high schools in America, which equates to the top 1% of schools throughout the United States. In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report of best high school rankings, Mountain Brook Schools came in at No. 27 among public schools with open enrollment, meaning the school accepts any student who is a resident in the city. The other 173 schools on the top 200 list have certain academic standards that must be met before a student can enroll.
Village Living
Garbage service changes begin this month
Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
wbrc.com
Campus 124 entertainment district coming to Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Campus 124, a tribute to the last three digits of Pelham’s zip code, is the city’s newest and fast-growing entertainment district. Most of the project is complete with restaurants and businesses already up and running. Campus 124 is a sister campus to Campus 805...
momcollective.com
A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to October Events
October is almost here and Birmingham, Alabama has plenty of fall festivities to keep you busy all month long. Get ready for pumpkin patches, fall festivals, trunk or treats, local markets, UAB football, food and music festivals, and more. We’d also love to meet you at our Homewood Birmingham Area Mom’s Park Hop! So break out the costumes and candy bags and enjoy these October events in Birmingham…
