'They deserve better:' Marquette University students, staff gather to show support for 'unfairly punished' student protesters

spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha students learn from veterans; history from those who lived it
KENOSHA, Wis. - There is no better way to learn about history than talking to those who lived through it. Some Kenosha high school students got to speak to veterans – making them the perfect sources for their assignment. "It gave me a different view on life," said Desmond...
CBS 58
Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
Kyle Rittenhouse shooting survivor seeks investigation after sealed petition for name change leaked
Gaige Grosskreutz has called for an investigation by the Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court on how the sealed petition was leaked to a conservative news outlet this week.
CBS 58
Wauwatosa Human Growth & Development curriculum moving forward after effort to rescind fails in minutes
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night in Wauwatosa there was a rare motion to rescind the Human Growth and Development curriculum that was just adopted Aug. 22. But the effort to rescind failed when no board members seconded the motion. This debate over the curriculum -which includes sex education-...
CBS 58
Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra highlights new music director
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month -- focusing Friday on the new music director of the Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra. Ernesto Estigarribia was born in Paraguay and earned degrees from the University of Kansas and Minnesota. Now, he has been named the music director of...
CBS 58
New guidance says children with head lice can stay in school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics says children should not miss school because of head lice. A lice treatment expert says many schools have already been following that policy for the past several years. The new guidance says since head lice does not put...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Votes 2022 May Well Be a Criminal Enterprise
Dan O’Donnell reports on newly released emails and texts that show the City of Milwaukee illegally coordinating with Democrat political operatives on a get-out-the-vote effort designed to help Democrats in the upcoming election. Sep 30, 2022. Perspective by Dan O’Donnell. The Republican Party of Wisconsin has sued the...
WISN
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
qudach.com
A Life-Size Poop Sculpture Of Ron Johnson Is Touring Around Milwaukee
The quality mentation of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is successful Washington, D.C., connected Thursday. But backmost home, a life-sized poop mentation of him spent the time touring Milwaukee. Activists with the progressive groups NextGen PAC and MoveOn hosted events astir the metropolis with a six-foot-tall, 80-pound “scatue” of Johnson made...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin GOP sues Milwaukee mayor over 'get out the vote' effort
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Republican Party is suing Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. The party's lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County asks a judge to deem the mayor's involvement and promotion of "get out the vote" work called "Milwaukee Votes 2022" to be illegal. The suit also asks the judge to stop the city from helping or coordinating with the project in the future. The mayor's spokesman said the city will strongly fight the allegations.
Teen shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he is now out of surgery.
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
CBS 58
Creative studio in Cudahy provides space for artists to grow and show off work
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There is a new space for artists to grow and show off their work in Milwaukee County. Task opened Friday on Grange Avenue in Cudahy. It will serve as a creative space for artists of any medium to strengthen their portfolio in an open, supportive workspace.
Darrell Brooks' mom speaks out ahead of Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Dawn Wood says after a lifetime of bad decisions, she is deeply worried her son made another one by choosing to defend himself in court.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Badger Institute: Milwaukee Driving Crime Spike, Criminal Justice System Failing
A new deep dive into Wisconsin crime statistics shows a growing problem with crime in Milwaukee as well as a failing criminal justice system in the rest of the state. The Badger Institute released four new reports on Tuesday, each looking at a different facet of the criminal justice system.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County 2023 budget recommends investments in parks, mental health and corrections
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley gave is 2023 budget address to County supervisors at the Milwaukee Courthouse on Thursday. The plan focuses on mental healthcare, substance abuse, county parks and services and racial equity. The budget proposal totals $1.37 billion, with a property tax levy increase...
