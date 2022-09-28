ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs

In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy

There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Society
County
Lehigh County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “​I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Chemicals#Clean Water Act#Environment America#U S Pirg Education Fund#Frontier Group
freightwaves.com

Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy

Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey

Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
WBRE

Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy