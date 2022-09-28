Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
New COVID-19 cases are down in PA. These 4 counties remain at a high community level
Here’s the latest data from the state and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on new COVID cases, deaths and more.
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA suburbs
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy
There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: More Than 1.7 Million Pennsylvanians Eligible for Relief on Student Loans
Governor Tom Wolf announced today that more than 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the Biden Administration’s student debt relief plan. “The president’s plan will change countless lives in Pennsylvania. It will provide relief not only for the debt holders, but for their families and their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m grateful that President Joe Biden recognized the positive impact of providing this relief program and I encourage all those paying student loans to check their eligibility and use this opportunity to shed crippling debt and bring their dreams a bit closer to reality.”
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf’s $25 Million State Child Care Tax Credit Will Support 221,000 Working Families in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf visited Kiddie Space Heights today with Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. At least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.
Avian Flu Becoming Major Concern For Pennsylvania Flock Owners
The Avian Flu is one of the most devastating viruses to make its way to poultry farmers and flock keepers alike. Signs of an outbreak were present earlier this year and it would seem that the illness is still wreaking havoc amongst the avian population.
freightwaves.com
Pennsylvania trucking companies file for bankruptcy
Two Pennsylvania-based trucking companies, which contract with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. McClellan Trucking Inc. filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, five days after the company’s parent company, Duran Transfer Inc., filed for bankruptcy protection on Sept. 23. The petitions state both companies are based at the same address in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
echo-pilot.com
Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall
The wait is all but over. Chromers. Silver bullets. Ghosts. Whatever your nickname for steelhead, the large rainbow trout are swimming into the Lake Erie tributaries now and anglers from around the country, even the world, are looking forward to some of the best fishing action Pennsylvania has to offer.
When you can pump your own gas in New Jersey
Although there is a law dating back to the 1940s that doesn't allow you to pump your own gasoline into your car, there seemed to be hope things would change. The old Senate President Steve Sweeney wouldn't even bring a "trial choice" bill up for a vote. Then, last year...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania child care tax credit to support 221K families
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says a $25 million child care tax credit program will benefit at least 221,000 families. The governor’s office says the program will give back $180-$630 to Pennsylvania families with young children through the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program. “Pennsylvania’s...
Mastriano decries Philadelphia ‘lawlessness’ during 1st campaign appearance in city
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano held his first public campaign event in Philadelphia on Friday, calling the city “more dangerous than when I was in Kabul” during three tours of Army duty in Afghanistan.
36 charged, over $150K seized in tri-state drug roundup
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York District Attorney tells Eyewitness News 36 people have been charged and over $150,000 in cash and various other items related to drug trafficking have been seized in a tri-state operation called “Operation Final Blow.” According to Orange County DA David Hoovler, “Operation Final Blow” was a four-month-long investigation […]
DEP sends violation notices to gas company over sediment issues in Pa. creek
WILLIAMSPORT – The state Department of Environmental Protection has notified a natural gas company of multiple Clean Stream Law violations at a pipeline construction site in Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County. The notices sent to Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) followed site inspections on Aug. 24 and Sept. 6. The...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
sanatogapost.com
New State Park Planned for Chester County
HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
Comments / 2