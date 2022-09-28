A look at just how special of a talent that Bijan Robinson is

There is no question that Bijan Robinson is a talented running back. In the 2022 recruiting class, he was listed as a five-star prospect and he has lived up to the billing.

There is more to his game than just running the football when his number is called. Robinson can also be a dynamic receiver and block when the situation calls for it.

With a third of the season already in the rearview mirror, we took a look at the Pro Football Focus grades for running backs. In the five categories observed for running backs, you will find Bijan’s name highlighted among the top 10 in each of them.

Just how special is Bijan Robinson, we will let you be the judge.

Yards After Contact

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 backs per PFF

Running Back Team Yards After Contact

Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 388

Chase Brown Illinois 371

Carson Steele Ball State 369

Khalan Laborn Marshall 351

Bijan Robinson Texas 329

Aidan Robbins UNLV 305

Braelon Allen Wisconsin 287

Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 282

Ray Davis Vanderbilt 279

Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh 279

Yards After Contact Per Carry

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 backs per PFF

Running Back Team Yards After Contact/Rush

CJ Donaldson West Virginia 5.35

Bijan Robinson Texas 4.91

Jaydn Ott California 4.66

Carson Steele Ball State 4.45

Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 4.36

Dae Hunter Liberty 4.32

Tank Bigsby Auburn 4.32

Ayo Adeyi North Texas 4.28

Frank Peasant Middle Tenn. 3.97

Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 3.97

Missed Tackles Forced

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 backs per PFF

Running Back Team Missed Tackles Forced

Bijan Robinson Texas 34

Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 33

Carson Steele Ball State 33

Tank Bigsby Auburn 31

Chase Brown Illinois 30

Dae Hunter Liberty 28

Frank Gore Jr Southern Miss 28

La’Damian Webb South Alabama 28

Oscar Adaway III North Texas 26

Ray Davis Vanderbilt 26

Yards Per Route Run

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 backs per PFF

Running Back Team Yards Per Route Run

Evan Hull Northwestern 2.61

Bijan Robinson Texas 2.08

CJ Beasley Coastal Carolina 2.00

La’Damian Webb South Alabama 1.76

Sean Tucker Syracuse 1.59

Leshon Williams Iowa 1.45

George Holani Boise State 1.41

Zuberi Mobley Florida Atlantic 1.38

Eric Gray Oklahoma 1.35

Travis Dye USC 1.31

Raheim Sanders Arkansas 1.31

Running Back Grades

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The top 10 backs per PFF

Running Back Team Offensive Grade

Jaydn Ott California 91.8

Henry Parrish Jr Miami (Fl) 89.1

Eric Gray Oklahoma 88.1

Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 87.3

Blake Corum Michigan 86.8

CJ Donaldson West Virginia 85.8

Treshaun Ward Florida State 84.6

Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 83.8

CJ Beasley Coastal Carolina 82.7

Bijan Robinson Texas 81.8