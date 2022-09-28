A look at just how special of a talent that Bijan Robinson is
There is no question that Bijan Robinson is a talented running back. In the 2022 recruiting class, he was listed as a five-star prospect and he has lived up to the billing.
There is more to his game than just running the football when his number is called. Robinson can also be a dynamic receiver and block when the situation calls for it.
With a third of the season already in the rearview mirror, we took a look at the Pro Football Focus grades for running backs. In the five categories observed for running backs, you will find Bijan’s name highlighted among the top 10 in each of them.
Just how special is Bijan Robinson, we will let you be the judge.
Yards After Contact
The top 10 backs per PFF
Running Back Team Yards After Contact
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 388
Chase Brown Illinois 371
Carson Steele Ball State 369
Khalan Laborn Marshall 351
Bijan Robinson Texas 329
Aidan Robbins UNLV 305
Braelon Allen Wisconsin 287
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 282
Ray Davis Vanderbilt 279
Israel Abanikanda Pittsburgh 279
Yards After Contact Per Carry
The top 10 backs per PFF
Running Back Team Yards After Contact/Rush
CJ Donaldson West Virginia 5.35
Bijan Robinson Texas 4.91
Jaydn Ott California 4.66
Carson Steele Ball State 4.45
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 4.36
Dae Hunter Liberty 4.32
Tank Bigsby Auburn 4.32
Ayo Adeyi North Texas 4.28
Frank Peasant Middle Tenn. 3.97
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 3.97
Missed Tackles Forced
The top 10 backs per PFF
Running Back Team Missed Tackles Forced
Bijan Robinson Texas 34
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 33
Carson Steele Ball State 33
Tank Bigsby Auburn 31
Chase Brown Illinois 30
Dae Hunter Liberty 28
Frank Gore Jr Southern Miss 28
La’Damian Webb South Alabama 28
Oscar Adaway III North Texas 26
Ray Davis Vanderbilt 26
Yards Per Route Run
The top 10 backs per PFF
Running Back Team Yards Per Route Run
Evan Hull Northwestern 2.61
Bijan Robinson Texas 2.08
CJ Beasley Coastal Carolina 2.00
La’Damian Webb South Alabama 1.76
Sean Tucker Syracuse 1.59
Leshon Williams Iowa 1.45
George Holani Boise State 1.41
Zuberi Mobley Florida Atlantic 1.38
Eric Gray Oklahoma 1.35
Travis Dye USC 1.31
Raheim Sanders Arkansas 1.31
Running Back Grades
The top 10 backs per PFF
Running Back Team Offensive Grade
Jaydn Ott California 91.8
Henry Parrish Jr Miami (Fl) 89.1
Eric Gray Oklahoma 88.1
Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 87.3
Blake Corum Michigan 86.8
CJ Donaldson West Virginia 85.8
Treshaun Ward Florida State 84.6
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss 83.8
CJ Beasley Coastal Carolina 82.7
Bijan Robinson Texas 81.8
