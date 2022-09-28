Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Oktoberfest set to kick off in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - October is just a few days away, and Oktoberfest kicks off in Bethlehem Friday! The free event, put on by ArtsQuest, is in its 12th year. There will be different foods and beer to try, plus festivities, games, and contests. Final preparations for Oktoberfest in Bethlehem were...
WFMZ-TV Online
A sneak peek at Bethlehem's Harvest Fest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A popular street festival returns to Bethlehem this weekend. Harvest Fest features soup, wine, and beer tasting trails. This year, it will take place in shops and restaurants along Main and Broad streets. Watch the video of 69 News reporter Ali Reid in Bethlehem with the preview.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, drink, stink: Easton Garlic Fest returns this weekend
EASTON, Pa. - A free event is once again taking over Easton's Centre Square this weekend. Garlic Fest is set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 & 2, from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., rain or shine. The event, with the motto "eat, drink, stink," has tons of food and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Civic Theater sells longtime home in downtown
READING, Pa. — It was a handshake handover for a place filled with memories. "I'm feeling a sense of relief," said Jeannette DeAngelo, the president of Reading Civic Theater, "a sense of sadness, because I've spent many, many years here at this hall." The last page of the script...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennett Brewing Company to Host Chester County Author for Book Signing
The Kennett Brewing Company will host Chester County author Bruce E. Mowday for a talk and signing of his new book, Small-Town Cops in the Crosshairs: The 1972 Sniper Slayings of Policemen William Davis and Richard Posey. The signing and presentation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from...
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wet weather may put damper on weekend events
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — The remnants of what was Hurricane Ian could bring us some wet weather this weekend, and organizers of various events in Berks County are keeping a close eye on the forecast as they weigh contingency plans. "We rented a tent this year," said Elizabeth Kramer,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday.Image via iStock. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday.
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanna build sets for bands? Rock Lititz to host job fair
WARWICK TWP., Pa. — It's a place responsible for putting together some of the biggest shows around the globe. "Being a part of the live entertainment industry is very exciting," said Tori Hartman, global marketing manager. And Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is getting bigger. "As we've...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rooftop restaurant at Easton's Commodore secures liquor license
EASTON, Pa. – It looks like drinks will be on the menu at the new rooftop restaurant that will top out Easton's forthcoming Commodore building. Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved an intermunicipal liquor license transfer to Grill 3503 LLC, located at 100-116 Northampton St., the site of the new mixed-use building. The transfer will come from JT's Nazareth Diner Inc. in Nazareth.
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in Pennsylvania is Terrifying
Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Block in Lancaster City to undergo transformation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lancaster City Alliance announced facade improvement grant projects that are happening on the 200 block of W. King Street in Lancaster. A total of five of these improvements are underway. “A cluster of project improvements in one block is an...
Times News
Mauch Chunk beach limit possible
A Carbon County Commissioner is hoping to make a motion come January to make changes to the admission policy at Mauch Chunk Lake. Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said he intends to make a motion at the Jan. 12 commissioners meeting regarding limiting access to the beach area of Mauch Chunk Lake Park on weekends to county residents, season pass holders, non-county residents in Coaldale who have children in the Panther Valley School District, campers and pavilion renters.
sanatogapost.com
Spring-Ford Schedules Talks With Superintendent
ROYERSFORD PA – A series of “informal conversations” between Spring-Ford Area School District residents and district Superintendent Robert Rizzo (at top) are planned for three different school building locations on dates during October, February and May, its newsletter reported Wednesday. Rizzo said he hopes to meet with...
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in the county
A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be the first of its kind in Montgomery County. It will be a non-congregate setting, which means each participant will have a room of their own. The concept isn’t new (Montgomery County has non-congregate family shelters), but the Pottstown shelter could be the county’s first for single adults.
Comments / 0