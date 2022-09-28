ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

By Will Gonzalez, Haley Townsend
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHjY2_0iEF7Kv200

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power , homes flooded from storm surge , roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHgQ_0iEF7Kv200
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.

Donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here .

How much will the damage from Hurricane Ian cost?

Mark Friedlander, Director of Corporate Communications for the Insurance Information Institute, joins John to talk about how much the damage will cost as a result of Hurricane Ian. Mark also explains kind of insurance people have or don’t have in Florida and what their next steps are.
