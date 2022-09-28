ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Commercial Dispatch

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of South...
CHARLESTON, SC
Commercial Dispatch

Alabama prisons reduce meals, nix visits amid inmate strike

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department...
ALABAMA STATE

