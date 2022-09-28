Read full article on original website
FDA approves ALS drug whose study was partly funded by Ice Bucket Challenge
A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA announced approval of Relyvrio, developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday. The oral medication works as a standalone therapy or when added to other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.
Food stamps benefits to jump 12.5% starting in October due to inflation
Come October, it will be a little easier for food stamp recipients to afford groceries. Their monthly benefits are going up 12.5%, or $104 for a family of four, thanks to soaring inflation, according to the US Department of Agriculture. That brings the maximum benefit for this size household to $939 a month, up from $835.
