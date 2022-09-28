Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
Boise State undergoes transformation after UTEP loss
Heading into week five, Bronco nation still has the questions that faced them since week one. After one of the worst losses to in University history, which saw them get beat 27-10, in a game they were favored by 16 points, the program decided to make some immediate changes and fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. The offense has yet to get started and has been one of the most inefficient in the nation. After hearing this news, four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who grew close to Plough, decided to enter the transfer portal one day later. With Dirk Koetter being named the new offensive coordinator and Taylen Green named the starting quarterback, this Boise State team has entered a new era.
Mickey Joseph after Thursday's practice: 'I think they're going to fly around'
As Mark Whipple said the other day, there's a bad taste in your mouth when you take a rough loss before a bye, which was useful extra time but also a long wait when you are eager to put a better performance on film. On Thursday, two days before the...
Live updates: Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 Final
STARKVILLE, Miss. - No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is playing its first true road game of the season on Saturday. The Aggies are playing at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) in a big SEC West showdown. It airs at 3 p.m. Central on the SEC Network. For the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Iowa State loses a heartbreaker in Lawrence
After Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season last week, the Cyclones looked to get back on track in Lawrence, facing the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks at 4-0. Kansas came into the game as one of the talks of college football, whereas the Cyclones looked to quickly put their last week behind them.
Jack McCaffery, the youngest son of Fran McCaffery, ranked No. 51 in 247Sports initial 2025 rankings
Iowa City West 2025 forward Jack McCaffery is the youngest son of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and is entering his sophomore season at West High. McCaffery is also one of the top sophomores in the country and in 247Sports' initial rankings for the 2025 class, McCaffery is listed as the No. 51 overall prospect in the country and the No. 14 small forward. He is tabbed as the No. 1 prospect in the state of Iowa.
How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time
The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
247Sports
BYU Opponent Whip-Around: Arkansas loses on a bad bounce, Norte Dame gets an offensive boost
SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS (1-3) Last Week: Loss vs Louisville (41-3) Status: Any good will that Jeff Scott and the Bulls might have accumulated after their quality loss against Florida completely vanished after getting absolutely drubbed by Louisville. Nothing went right for South Florida and at this juncture they've going from competing for a bowl game to playing to keep the coaching staff around. This was the year they were supposed to turn things around and at this juncture things aren't looking so great.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Oklahoma football quarterback Dillon Gabriel exits TCU game after taking big hit
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left Saturday’s game against TCU with an apparent head injury. The Sooners’ starter tried to slide after running the ball on first down with around 9:40 left to play in the second quarter and took a late hit from a TCU defender. Gabriel remained on the field after the hit and did not attempt to get up.
WATCH: Oregon State at No. 12 Utah Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State’s first Pac-12 road trip of the 2022 football season was forgettable as the Beavers were crushed by No. 12 Utah, 42-16, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Missed opportunities and key mistakes proved costly as Oregon State dropped to 0-2 in conference play. After...
Williams helps No. 3 Ohio State trample Rutgers 49-10 in Homecoming win
Legend has it that Lee Corso once took a team photo with the scoreboard in the background when his Indiana team grabbed an early 7-0 lead against a Woody Hayes-coached Ohio State team. He said he wanted photographic evidence that the Hoosiers ever had a lead against the powerful Buckeyes.
Indiana at Nebraska: How to watch, injury updates, game notes
---------- When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1. Where to watch BTN: Local channel, FOX Sports app, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, Vidgo, or YouTube TV. TV commentary crew: Mark Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Meghan McKeown (sideline) Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius/Online: XM...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PODCAST: Breaking down Northwestern; Penn State game preview and predictions
Penn State is back in Beaver Stadium this week, hosting a Big Ten matchup for the first time in 2022. The Nittany Lions look to reach 5-0, and potentially climb inside the top 10 of national rankings, with a win over Northwestern. The Wildcats won a pair of early meetings...
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 30 prospects in Georgia for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as players around the country have been announcing their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Georgia. The Peach State is home to 24 Top247 prospects for the 2023...
NFL・
Podcast: Sooners stunned losing out on 5-star DL | 2023 DL recruiting | TCU game talk, OU rebound? | MORE
Sooners' stunned on recruiting trail after 5-star DL makes last-second switch| What's next on recruiting trail, and can OU still finish with top 5 class?| TCU game breakdown and predictions| MORE. Sooners have a horribly tough loss in the waning minutes before five-star DL David Hicks decided on ESPN2 on...
A defensive battle as WSU leads Cal 7-3 at the half
WASHINGTON STATE AND CAL battled to a defensive standstill in the first quarter Saturday with only 73 yards of total offense between the two teams the first 15 minutes. The second quarter saw the Cougs, powered by special teams, get on the board. At the half, Wazzu led 7-3. The...
Swarmcast: Where does Iowa go following the loss to Michigan? How can they salvage the season?
Iowa is fresh off a 27-14 loss to No. 4 Michigan. It's only the second loss that Iowa has suffered inside Kinnick Stadium against a top-five team since 2008. The Hawkeyes' offense failed to get anything going until garbage time and the defense wasn't up to par for the first half, but turned it around in the second. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock breakdown what happened against the Wolverines, what are some things they can do to fix it and give their unfiltered opinion on the state of the team.
LSU football's Sevyn Banks carted off field after suffering apparent head injury on opening kickoff vs. Auburn
LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks suffered what appeared to be a serious head injury on the opening kickoff against Auburn on Saturday night. A stretcher and backboard was brought onto the field, and Banks was surrounded by multiple medical professionals for several minutes just seven seconds into the game. Banks was responsive and speaking to medical professionals. Banks will be taken to East Alabama Medical Center, according to the ESPN broadcast.
Five takeaways as #21 Minnesota Football falters to Purdue, 20-10
Minnesota Gopher Football (4-1, 1-1) will be looking back at this game and kicking themselves, as too many self-inflicted wounds lead to a homecoming loss to Purdue. The Gophers' running game comes to a grinding half with no Mohamed Ibrahim. The Minnesota Moving Company allows too much pressure around their quarterback and gives the running backs nowhere to run the ball, and Joe Rossi's defense deserves better. Here are my five takeaways as No. 21 Minnesota drops a Big Ten game at home to Purdue, 20-10.
WATCH: Jordan Travis, Mycah Pittman, and Jared Verse speak to media after loss to Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE -- No. 23 Florida State suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-21 loss to No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. After the game, quarterback Jordan Travis, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, and defensive end Jared Verse spoke to the media. Travis spoke on...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0