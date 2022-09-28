PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Sims passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Hassan Hall piled up 157 yards rushing and Georgia Tech made interim head coach Brent Key a winner in his debut, stunning No. 24 Pittsburgh 26-21 on Saturday night. Five days after Key was promoted to replace Geoff Collins — fired four games into his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets — Georgia Tech took advantage of some sloppy play by the defending ACC champions to beat an FBS opponent for the first time in nearly a year. Linebacker Charlie Thomas recovered a fumble and picked off Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to set up two of Gavin Edwards’ five field goals as the inspired Yellow Jackets (2-3, 1-1 ACC) converted three Pitt turnovers into 13 points, including a 21-yard touchdown pass from Sims to E.J. Jenkins with 10:30 to play that gave Georgia Tech a 19-7 lead. The Panthers (3-2, 0-1) drew within five on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Slovis to Jaden Bradley with 1:57 to go but Hall raced 63 yards on the first play of Georgia Tech’s ensuring possession and Sims darted in from 18 yards out with 1:25 remaining to seal it.

