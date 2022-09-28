Read full article on original website
Ousted CSU chancellor will begin teaching at Cal Poly in the spring
Joseph Castro was accused of mishandling several sexual harassment complaints while he was president at Fresno State.
Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno
Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno has been in business for close to three decades now. Don't let the name mislead you -- it is authentic Mexican food.
Investigation into Fresno State's handling of alleged misconduct by former administrator revealed
Details of the investigation into former Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro and former Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Frank Lamas have been released.
Fresno State opens 3150 Studio Apartments at Campus Pointe
Fresno State officials and city representatives celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex at Campus Pointe on Sept. 21. The complex, 3150 Studio Apartments, was put together in a joint effort to give students another option in apartment housing by Fresno State, the city of Fresno and Kashian Enterprises.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
Housing Watch: Increasing homeownership for Hispanic families in Central California
Hispanics make up the largest ethnic group in each Central Valley county, but their large numbers don't translate into high homeownership rates.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business. Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser
A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
Pilot, passenger survive civilian helicopter crash in southeast Fresno
An investigation is underway after a helicopter crash in southeast Fresno on Saturday morning.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer serves as honorary barista at Starbucks
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer traded in city hall for Starbucks -- he was an honorary barista on Tuesday.
What Fresno County is proud of this year
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County State of the County luncheon on Tuesday revealed the county’s performance over the last year while also sharing plans for the future during the current transition period. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brian Pacheco shared information on the recent accomplishments of the board. Chairman Pacheco stated […]
Tulare Chamber ‘crush’ it with the community
TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias Foundation is giving members of the community the opportunity to win 109 bottles of wine at their annual Crush Party. Participants will also have the opportunity to try food and drink from over 45 vendors. This partnership...
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends. According to police, there […]
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
