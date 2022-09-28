ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Fresno State opens 3150 Studio Apartments at Campus Pointe

Fresno State officials and city representatives celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for a new apartment complex at Campus Pointe on Sept. 21. The complex, 3150 Studio Apartments, was put together in a joint effort to give students another option in apartment housing by Fresno State, the city of Fresno and Kashian Enterprises.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno stolen traveling bridal suite found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After days of searching, a central valley business owner has finally reunited with her stolen business.  Ashley Cobbs is the Owner of “Oh So Suite” a traveling bridal suite. It’s a luxury mobile bridal suite designed to let brides get married outside or at a venue without a bridal suite a place […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Family Wins Big in Annual Granville Home of Hope Fundraiser

A Fresno police officer and his family are the big winners in this year’s Granville Home of Hope fundraiser. A raffle ticket Xao Herr purchased was drawn Wednesday night, making him the owner of a brand new 2,032-square-foot Pasatiempo Granville home packed with cutting-edge features and design elements. “The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What Fresno County is proud of this year

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County State of the County luncheon on Tuesday revealed the county’s performance over the last year while also sharing plans for the future during the current transition period. Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Brian Pacheco shared information on the recent accomplishments of the board. Chairman Pacheco stated […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare Chamber 'crush' it with the community

TULARE – The Tulare Chamber of Commerce and College of the Sequoias Foundation is giving members of the community the opportunity to win 109 bottles of wine at their annual Crush Party. Participants will also have the opportunity to try food and drink from over 45 vendors. This partnership...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno's worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.  According to police, there […]
TULARE, CA

