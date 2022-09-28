ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Times

The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose

And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FanSided

Is the next notable Miami Heat high-flyer on the roster?

The Miami Heat tend to go for a certain type of guy. Call it what you will at this point, they have certain traits that they look for and though they aren’t always the exact same in every player or express themselves exactly the same in totality, those are the traits they look for.
MIAMI, FL

