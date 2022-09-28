Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Looking to 'Help 'Lenny' Out'
Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator acknowledged a need to spread the wealth to his other running backs.
Buccaneers defender accidentally gives dangerous opponent ammunition
The Chiefs might be coming off a bad loss, but they still look like one of the best teams in the league. The Buccaneers don’t need to help them. The Buccaneers are likely approaching their most difficult game of the season against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Kansas City...
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doyel: Dolphins, NFL must answer for what happened to Tua Tagovailoa
Let’s not talk about the future of football. Not today, not even today, in the hours after one of the scarier scenes we’ve seen on an NFL field. No, let’s talk about the future of Tua Tagovailoa, and the NFL concussion protocol. And while we’re at it,...
NFL・
Buccaneers will gain a receiver Sunday but likely be down another
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field to take on the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, they will be blessed with the return of their best wide receiver. The Buccaneers will also likely lose another receiver, however. The impact that Mike Evans has on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can not...
Is the next notable Miami Heat high-flyer on the roster?
The Miami Heat tend to go for a certain type of guy. Call it what you will at this point, they have certain traits that they look for and though they aren’t always the exact same in every player or express themselves exactly the same in totality, those are the traits they look for.
Comments / 0