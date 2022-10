TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández homered, doubled twice and singled, Danny Jansen drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to wrapping up the top spot in the AL wild-card race, routing the Boston Red Sox 10-0 Saturday. The Blue Jays began the day with a 1 1/2-game lead over Seattle atop the wild-card standings. Ross Stripling and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as Toronto shut out the Red Sox for the second straight day. The Blue Jays blanked Boston 9-0 Friday night. Jansen homered, doubled and singled and Bo Bichette went 4 for 4 as Toronto opened October with a 21-hit outburst, delighting a sellout crowd of 44,612.

