1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ksfr.org
Over $26 million In EPA Funding Coming To New Mexico
New Mexico is getting over $26 million from the Environmental Protection Agency for infrastructure improvements. The dollars will be going to the New Mexico Environment Department and the State’s Finance Authority. New Mexico is the first state in the EPA region to receive the grants. It comes from the...
Survey looks at food and housing needs for New Mexico college students
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new initiative will begin looking into the food and housing needs of college students across New Mexico. The Basic Needs and Security project will conduct a state-wide survey of students at public universities in the state. Students will be asked about their access to food and housing to help identify areas where […]
New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10
The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
Washington Examiner
New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away
Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
KRQE News 13
Study: What it takes to afford a 2-bedroom apartment in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The amount of money people make is continuing to be outpaced by the cost of housing, according to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Their yearly report titled Out of Reach looked at the average amount one would have to make in each state in the United States to afford housing, based on the idea that housing should only take about 30% of one’s income.
Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s Public Defender Department and District Attorney Association say there are plenty of problems to address when it comes to New Mexico’s criminal justice system. Thursday the Courts, Corrections and Justice committee met at the Roundhouse for an update. Public defenders say there’s a severe shortage of attorneys to represent […]
kunm.org
Emergency management official warns of new variants as three New Mexico counties hit high COVID Levels.
Three New Mexico counties - Catron, Grant and Hidalgo - have shifted into high community levels of COVID19 after two weeks when the entire state showed low COVID Community Levels. That’s according to the latest federal data. Two new COVID variants are also raising concerns just as the CDC repeals universal masking guidance for hospitals and health clinics.
krwg.org
Pecan farmers face big challenge with drought
Pecan orchards are a common sight in Las Cruces. Dating back to the early 1900’s, the industry has flourished in southern New Mexico. Today, southern New Mexico is home to over 51,000 acres of pecan orchards. New Mexico State University pecan expert Dr. Richard Hereema says that while it may seem odd to grow in such a dry environment, New Mexico has many advantages for pecan growers that other areas do not have.
ladailypost.com
Environmental Activist/Actress Jane Fonda Joins Re-election Event For New Mexico Land Commissioner Garcia Richard
Gathered at a campaign fundraiser for Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard Thursday in Santa Fe, from left, Garcia Richard with supporters Maggie Charsley, Ellen Mills, Karyl Ann Armbruster, environmental activist/actress Jane Fonda and supporter Andrea Determan. Fonda said she was so impressed by Garcia Richard’s accomplishments in her first four years as land commissioner that she wanted to be an active participant in her re-election and success. As the first woman, Latino and educator elected to serve as land commissioner, Garcia Richard oversees 9 million surface acres and 13 million mineral acres of land in New Mexico. Not pictured, Los Alamos County Council candidate Theresa Cull. Courtesy photo.
thecentersquare.com
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners
*Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to clarify that Omar Manzanilla was released two days ahead of his previously scheduled release date. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s latest ad highlights a federal drug bust as a key example of New Mexico crime. He broadly connects the drugs and suspects named in […]
KOAT 7
Hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hotel prices in New Mexico have skyrocketed with Albuquerque's 50th International Balloon Fiesta underway. Damen Kompanowski, the president of Greater Albuquerque's Hotel & Lodging Association, said the spike in prices are expected this time of year. “We definitely see some spikes in our rates during this...
errorsofenchantment.com
Tipping Point Episode 442: Casey & Micayle Petersen – Sandia National Labs Whistle Blower/Freedom Families United
On this week’s interview Paul sits down with Casey and Micayle Petersen. Together they are the founders of Freedom Families United. At the outset Paul and Casey discuss his term at Sandia National Lab during which he blew the whistle on Critical Race Theory indoctrination. He ultimately left the Lab due to its COVID vaccine mandate.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
KFDA
Eastern New Mexico officials to accept $672 million for water project
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Water planners in Eastern New Mexico are scheduled today to accept hundreds of millions of dollars to finish a sprawling project. The Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority is considering a request from the federal government to accept more than $672 million. The money would...
New Mexico prisons facing low staff, increased inmate drug use
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across the state, correctional facilities are experiencing staff shortages, with some facilities seeing over 100 officer vacancies, according to a recent report by a legislative committee. On top of that, the report shows an increase in drug use among inmates. In New Mexico, there are 10 correctional facilities located throughout the […]
Stolen $160M painting found in New Mexico returned to Arizona museum
A painting that was stolen from it's frame nearly 40 years ago is finally getting returned back to the very same wall it was stolen from.
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
New Mexico short on volunteers to help seniors and senior volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico’s senior population is growing. However, data from the state’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department show that for years the number of seniors volunteering to help their communities has been relatively low. Data also shows a shortage in the number of community volunteers offering to help seniors. Now, the department hopes […]
