ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Are In The Shower During A Thunderstorm, Get Out Immediately

When the sky goes dark and a storm rolls in, most people know not to stay out in the open or to seek refuge under a tree because of the risk of getting struck by lightning, but there is another place that should be avoided during a thunderstorm - the shower. That's because as powerful as it is, lightning can actually travel through plumbing, and in doing so, cause injury and even death.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy