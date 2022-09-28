Read full article on original website
Why people may have to reconsider how they prepare for storms following Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation from Hurricane Ian where two million residents in Florida were ordered to evacuate, NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Blayne Alexander report on why people may have to reconsider how they plan and prepare for future storms. Sept. 30, 2022.
Hurricane Ian's rapid intensification is part of a trend for the most dangerous storms
The climate crisis is pushing ocean temperatures higher and laying the groundwork for tropical storms to explode at breakneck pace into deadly major hurricanes.
If You Are In The Shower During A Thunderstorm, Get Out Immediately
When the sky goes dark and a storm rolls in, most people know not to stay out in the open or to seek refuge under a tree because of the risk of getting struck by lightning, but there is another place that should be avoided during a thunderstorm - the shower. That's because as powerful as it is, lightning can actually travel through plumbing, and in doing so, cause injury and even death.
