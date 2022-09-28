Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Comments / 0