Phoenix, AZ

arcadianews.com

Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book

Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events

Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
scottsdale.org

Small survey shows some people not happy living here

Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
SURPRISE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Helicopter forced into emergency landing on Mesa roadway

MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said. Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine. Officials say that...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale

Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

