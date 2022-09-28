Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
arcadianews.com
Arcadia mom channels grief through her first book
Those with pets know how important they are to a family, and how heartbreaking it can be when they pass away. Arcadia mom Claudia Teetsel and her family experienced that sorrow after the death of their pup, Coco. “Our family got Coco back in 2009 – our first family pet....
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events
Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
scottsdale.org
Small survey shows some people not happy living here
Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
KTAR.com
Empty The Shelters pet adoptions coming to Valley facilities
PHOENIX — Maricopa County and the Bissell Pet Foundations are teaming up for Empty The Shelters for pet adoptions from Oct. 1-8. The county announced in early August that the shelters had all reached maximum capacity with the West and East Valley shelters holding more than 800 pets and doubling up kennels.
'It's been a really challenging summer': Maricopa County's struggling to house surrendered pets
PHOENIX — Maricopa County's animal shelters have had more animals in their care than they have space to accommodate them in recent weeks. At the start of September, 50 temporary kennels had to be used to hold the pets in the shelter. One factor shelter staff say is contributing...
Unattended children relocated with parents in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two children were found unattended near an apartment complex in Surprise Saturday morning, police said. Since posting the tweet, police confirmed that the kids were reunited with their parents. According to a post on the department's Twitter, the two kids were found near an apartment building...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season.
Helicopter forced into emergency landing on Mesa roadway
MESA, Ariz — A helicopter was forced to land at a Mesa intersection Saturday morning after an unknown mechanical problem, officials with the Mesa Fire Department said. Around 5:50 in the morning, the Bell 47 helicopter made an emergency landing at 8th Avenue & South Sirine. Officials say that...
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
