ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt, Juan Cisneros
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msSg6_0iEEcHHC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivNNU_0iEEcHHC00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still scheduled to play in Tampa Sunday night, despite Hurricane Ian battering the state of Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s western side Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. The NFL has confirmed it is waiting to see what happens with Hurricane Ian to determine if Sunday night’s Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be relocated.

Nexstar’s WDAF confirmed with the NFL that if the game needs to be moved, it will be played in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings, but the team is playing the New Orleans Saints in London Sunday morning.

The NFL said it could make the decision to relocate the game as late as Friday and still have the stadium and teams ready to play in Minnesota Sunday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
City
Landfall, MN
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Florida, MO
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Missouri Football
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Tampa, FL
City
London Township, MN
Kansas City, MO
Football
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect, victims in McGregor shooting identified

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect and the victims in the McGregor shooting incident on Thursday. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles. All of the victims are from McGregor, […]
MCGREGOR, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Uiagalelei cruises into the end zone, extends lead 30-13

It looks like the Tigers are running away with this one. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei extended the Tigers lead to 17 over NC State in the fourth quarter. After just one passing play and six rushing plays for 10 yards and 26 yards respectively, Uiagalelei ran it in for the Clemson for a nine yard trip to the end zone, extending the Tigers lead to 30-13. It took Clemson nine plays for 58 yards in 4:35 to score the third touchdown of the night. That's another rushing TD for @djuiagalelei 👏 pic.twitter.com/7pW40AbddY — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2022 List Twitter reacts: Tee Higgins shines on Thursday Night Football
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Chiefs Bucs#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wdaf#The Minnesota Vikings#The New Orleans Saints
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)  – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
EDINBURG, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘It certainly raises the question of was there more going than was recognized or treated?’ Sports physician weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa’s injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s no surprise the sport of football is a dangerous one, and serious injuries occur more often than we’d like. What we saw last night on Thursday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins was a reminder of just how dangerous it can be, especially when it comes […]
SYRACUSE, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Five confirmed dead in McGregor shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: There has been a shooting in McGregor. Five people are confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody. The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed to FOX 44 News they are also investigating an officer-involved shooting, along with the multiple deaths. Officers and deputies from several agencies converged at […]
MCGREGOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old charged with involvement in Tri-State Fair shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 17-year-old has been charged in Potter County District Court with two counts of “aggravated assault against a public servant” related to the recent shooting at the Tri-State Fair. According to two complaints, filed on Sept. 22 in Potter County District Court, 17-year-old Eleazar Suarez was charged via complaint on two […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Unseasonably warm weather continues

Hello everyone,  Today and tomorrow will continue to be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, and highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.  Saturday (October 1) ,and Sunday look to be in the 80’s, while Monday and Tuesday could tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s.  Regarding […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy