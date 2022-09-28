Read full article on original website
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina
Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
See and share photos of Hurricane Ian’s impact in the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian plowed through Florida before turning and driving up across South Carolina and central North Carolina. A tree fell on a Thomasville home on Hillcrest Road near Circle Drive and damaged the roof and back of the home. The storm also knocked out power to tens of thousands of people in North […]
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
Syrup made from sweet potatoes? North Carolina farm offers a Tarheel twist on a classic
(WGHP) — When you have pancakes or waffles on the table, chances are there’s some syrup nearby. While maple syrup has always been popular, there’s now a new choice on the shelf. Brad Jones tells us, it comes from a company with a lineup of flavors that are Made in North Carolina. “This is the […]
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
'Dodged a bullet': Here's the scene in southeast N.C. after Hurricane Ian
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. — Hurricane Ian made landfall more than 50 miles south of the southern-most tip of North Carolina. But the storm was still strong enough here to bring down branches, topple some trees and push the water up from the sound into the street. "We dodged a...
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin
Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List
A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
Photos show location, timing of Hurricane Ian's impact on NC
Photos from the WRAL Hurricane Center show the location and timing of Hurricane Ian, expected to impact North Carolina Friday through the weekend.
Two Phenomenal Women. Both Living Their Best Lives
Women of the Piedmont/Triad are in for a double dose of female empowerment this fall. First, we will have an opportunity to hear from a renowned therapist and relationship guru, Nedra Tawwab, who will share valuable insights to help us all live our best lives. Second, we will see one of our community’s most inspiring female leaders, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson, receive the seventh annual Best Life Leadership award.
Friday forecast: What should North Carolina expect from Hurricane Ian?
(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian was a few hundred miles off the coast of South Carolina as of 5 a.m. Friday, but forecasters say the storm’s second landfall is only hours away. The National Weather Service in Raleigh reported at 6:15 a.m., “Hurricane Ian is still offshore of South Carolina but the rain has already begun. […]
Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina
Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
2 North Carolina Restaurants To Be Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Here's how to watch the Tar Heel State eateries shine in the national spotlight.
Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is now out of North Carolina and weakening over Southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Rain bands continue wrapping as far north as Newy York and West toward Columbus, Ohio. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 15-25 mph over Virginia and Washington D.C.
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Greg Fishel is no longer on local TV, but you can once again get his Triangle forecasts
The former WRAL chief meteorologist has started a new endeavor.
