Pets

kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

PHOTOS: Ian aftermath storm damage and destruction across North Carolina

Ian stormed through the Carolinas Friday and into Saturday, with strong winds that downed trees and utility poles in its wake. Hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians were without power Saturday morning in the storm's aftermath. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical) Please take photos when you're...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
State
North Carolina State
#Chimney Rock State Park#Petshotel#Doggie Day Camp
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Vaccination of Raccoons To Begin

Mitchell, Madison and Yancey counties are among the Western North Carolina counties that will begin vaccinating wild raccoons on October 6th. Baits containing the oral rabies vaccine for wild raccoons will be aerially distributed to help prevent the spread of rabies. The baits consist of a plastic packet, containing the...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Made “Best City in USA” List

A North Carolina City made the “Best City in the USA” list. Bad news. It wasn’t our city of Charlotte! While a lot of us choose where we live based on what we can afford and how close it is to our job, that doesn’t necessarily mean we are getting the best this country has to offer. You may think you live in the best city around, but now Money magazine is here to let you know whether or not that’s true.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lifestyle
Pets
Instagram
forsythwoman.com

Two Phenomenal Women. Both Living Their Best Lives

Women of the Piedmont/Triad are in for a double dose of female empowerment this fall. First, we will have an opportunity to hear from a renowned therapist and relationship guru, Nedra Tawwab, who will share valuable insights to help us all live our best lives. Second, we will see one of our community’s most inspiring female leaders, Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson, receive the seventh annual Best Life Leadership award.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Daily South

Whataburger May Be Heading To North Carolina

Good news for hungry North Carolinians craving a honey butter chicken biscuit: It looks like Whataburger is headed your way. The quickly expanding chain is aiming to open a spot on Charlotte's south side, reports the Houston Chronicle, who is always on the Whataburger beat. Apparently the Charlotte Observer first spotted that a permit had been filed to transform an old bank in the Glenkirk neighborhood into the latest outpost of the beloved restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
WXII 12

Real-time Updates | NC Piedmont Triad dealing with aftermath of Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian is now out of North Carolina and weakening over Southern Virginia on Saturday evening. Rain bands continue wrapping as far north as Newy York and West toward Columbus, Ohio. Wind gusts are also becoming less intense as the storm weakens with winds gusts calming down below 15-25 mph over Virginia and Washington D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

