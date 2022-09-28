ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, AR
City
Warren, AR
City
Kingsland, AR
City
Fordyce, AR
City
Rison, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Hermitage, AR
City
New Edinburg, AR
County
Cleveland County, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Junk#Yard Sales#Rye#Pansy#The Pioneer Village
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
SHERWOOD, AR
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To One

Terkessa Wallace (left) and Shequenia Burnett (right)Facebook. 36-year-old Shequenia Burnett and 34-year-old Terkessa Wallace were close childhood friends. The two women grew up together and shared years of their lives in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Shequenia's family describes her as a mother and well-rounded, talented sketch artist who adores her children.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy