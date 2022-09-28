Read full article on original website
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
salineriverchronicle.com
Eight Bradley County students make South Arkansas Community College Summer Honors List
EL DORADO—South Arkansas Community College has released its President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 terms. To be eligible for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the summer terms, and be classified as full-time. The students are:
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Pulaski Academy
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will be back on the home turf for another conference outing. The Bombers are set to welcome in Pulaski Academy from Little Rock. Mountain Home is currently 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered...
KATV
Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello mourns loss of long time business man Bud Bulloch
On Monday, September 19, Monticello lost outstanding insurance and real estate agent, William “Bud” Bulloch after 87 years of a life of dedicated service. Born July 26, 1935, in Monticello, he was the son of the late Samuel Bowden Bulloch and Montre Elizabeth Joyce Bulloch. The list of...
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines.
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
Pulaski Co. among 24 counties with burn bans
Pulaski County has been added to the Burn Ban list which is consistently growing with the dry conditions we are experiencing.
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
KATV
Arkansas attorney believes LR city attorney memo violated FOIA rights
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas attorney spoke out regarding the memorandum that KATV obtained about Little Rock city attorney, Tom Carpenter being accused of a racial slur in front of two other city employees. Matt Campbell is an attorney who told KATV the memo that was released about...
Arkansas mother raising sudden cardiac arrest awareness after losing teenage son
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— A South Arkansas mother who is also a nurse is raising awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest after losing her son at the age of 16 due to a heart defect they never knew about. Michelle Temple says her son Grayson was a student-athlete whose heart condition went undetected. “Back in December […]
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
5newsonline.com
Why has overcrowding been an issue in Arkansas jails?
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Recently, the Lonoke County Detention Center has been filling up, and Sheriff John Staley has seen the overcrowding happening firsthand. "If those weren't here, we'd be under capacity and doing well," he said. "It's like playing chess, you've got to move one off the board to put another one on, you know. A shell game, you're always trying to move somebody."
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
