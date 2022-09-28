ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rison, AR

KTLO

Friday football schedule includes MHHS hosting Pulaski Academy

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will be back on the home turf for another conference outing. The Bombers are set to welcome in Pulaski Academy from Little Rock. Mountain Home is currently 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in the 6A-West. The Bombers suffered...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KATV

Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello mourns loss of long time business man Bud Bulloch

On Monday, September 19, Monticello lost outstanding insurance and real estate agent, William “Bud” Bulloch after 87 years of a life of dedicated service. Born July 26, 1935, in Monticello, he was the son of the late Samuel Bowden Bulloch and Montre Elizabeth Joyce Bulloch. The list of...
MONTICELLO, AR
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: hospital shooting, escaped inmate back in custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A shooting at a hospital near Little Rock takes the life of one person, and authorities take a suspect into custody. The hospital CHI St. Vincent north in Sherwood, Arkansas went on lockdown as authorities responded. Police say the victim was visiting a patient and was shot by a person he knew. Authorities later arrested a suspect at a gas station. Click here to read more about this story.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County had another COVID-19 death

Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289. Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday. Total Recovered...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
5newsonline.com

Why has overcrowding been an issue in Arkansas jails?

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Recently, the Lonoke County Detention Center has been filling up, and Sheriff John Staley has seen the overcrowding happening firsthand. "If those weren't here, we'd be under capacity and doing well," he said. "It's like playing chess, you've got to move one off the board to put another one on, you know. A shell game, you're always trying to move somebody."
LONOKE COUNTY, AR

