Rison, AR

kkyr.com

Country Music Star Jo Dee Messina Coming to El Dorado, Arkansas

Country star Jo Dee Messina is coming to El Dorado, Arkansas to perform in the historic Murphy Arts District on November 3, 2022. Messina had a string of hits in the 90s including her breakout hit, “Heads Carolina, Tails California”, which the song has been given new life by Cole Swindell, "She Had Me At Tails California," the melody is the same but the song's lyrics have been rewritten. As a matter of fact, Jo Dee appears toward the end of the music video, for those nostalgic fans who remember the song and for a whole new generation of country music fans who may not know who she is.
EL DORADO, AR
onlyinark.com

Hoots BBQ Was Worth the Wait

Hoots BBQ in McGehee has been on my radar for a long time. Too long, in fact. I was overdue for a visit, and thanks to a friend who kept persistently “encouraging” me to go, it finally happened. Better late than never. Don’t get me wrong. I’ve often...
MCGEHEE, AR
KATV

Razorbacks to host Bradley at Simmons Bank Arena in December

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Bradley will be Arkansas' opponent for its annual game in North Little Rock, a return home for highly-touted freshman Nick Smith, Jr. The news comes as the Razorbacks announce their complete schedule for a much-anticipated season. The public can get its first look at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

AHS announces 2022 Homecoming court

Arkadelphia Public Schools will celebrate their 2022 football homecoming on Friday, Sept. 30. The Homecoming court will be presented to the student body at a pep rally at 1:30 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Later that evening, the presentation of the court and coronation ceremony will begin at 6:20 p.m. at Badger Stadium. Following the coronation ceremony, the Badgers will take on Mena in a conference matchup at 7 p.m. The students and staff at Arkadelphia High School would like to invite everyone to attend the Homecoming events.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week

RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
THV11

This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR

