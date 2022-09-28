Read full article on original website
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Area Pumpkin Patch Guide
When it comes to celebrating Fall in and around Birmingham, we all know that pumpkin patches are the place to be! Offering fun for the whole family here you will find several in and around the Birmingham area that offer a little something for everyone!. If you’re looking for even...
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
Coming soon: Seven restaurants and bars opening in the Birmingham area
Hearing about the opening of a new restaurant or bar is almost always refreshing news, particularly given the tumultuous past two years of closings, labor shortages, and food prices. While there won’t be a “back to normal” in the restaurant industry for the foreseeable future, restaurateurs are doing their best to forge ahead. At least five new restaurants have opened in the Birmingham area in the past month. Looking forward to adding more restaurants to your list? Look out for these upcoming eateries and bars.
Bham Now
7 Hispanic-owned markets to shop local + celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
If you’re looking to incorporate new flavors and ingredients into your cooking, listen up. We’re continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with 7 Mexican markets that you’ll want to add to your grocery rotation. 1. Mi Pueblo | Homewood. Mi Pueblo might be the first to come...
Food Truck Thursday: Frozen Rooster
Frozen Rooster stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.
24hip-hop.com
Simone Hood, Multifaceted Entrepreneur In The Music Industry
Simone Hood is a businesswoman, she has been an entrepreneur since 2016. She’s a graphic designer, she has managed a few artists from her hometown, Birmingham, Alabama. She’s a video producer and a graphic designer who believes in the art of visual organization in her own dope way.
hooversun.com
Hoover’s fall festival moves to weekend and daytime
The city of Hoover’s annual fall event at Veterans Park is making some changes this year. Say goodbye to the Hoover Hayride and Family Night, and say hello to Hay Hoover, a similar event that is being moved to a daytime weekend date. Typically, the fall event has been...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
thecutoffnews.com
Camp Fletcher Community Yard Sale - Saturday, October 1, 2022 - 8:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m.
Looking for pre-loved items you can't buy anywhere else? Come see what treasures you can find at our semi-annual community yard sale!. Free admission to the public. Location: Camp Fletcher | 5150 Fletcher Road | Bessemer, AL 35022. *Approximately 5 miles from Exit #1 I-459. Facebook Event Page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3169625839985945/3169641576651038/?active_tab=about.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Mother’s fight to being awareness to distracted driving
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A spokesperson with Hands-Free Alabama spoke with Trussville Tribune Publisher Scott Buttram and Tribune Digital Media’s Brannon Dawkins on Tribune Unscripted, Thursday, September 29. Michelle Lunsford explained that Hands-Free Alabama is a group of victims’ families trying to pass a bill in Alabama where you cannot hold your phone […]
Village Living
Borland Benefield celebrates 100 years
When William Howard Borland Sr. hung his name on a door in what is now the City Federal building in downtown Birmingham in 1922, he had no way of knowing he was starting an accounting practice that would last 100 years. But that’s exactly what happened. The Borland Benefield...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
Bham Now
What you need to know about buying + selling a home–from Alabama’s Top Realtor for 17 years
When she got into real estate 31 years ago, Stephanie Robinson knew she loved houses and helping people find new friends. Now that she’s been Alabama’s top Realtor for 17 years, we thought it would be fun to ask her some of our audience’s most pressing homebuying questions. Here’s what she told us.
Birmingham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Birmingham, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pleasant Grove High School football team will have a game with John Carroll Catholic High School on September 30, 2022, 10:00:00.
ironcity.ink
Stodghill named new Altamont head of school
Cecil F. Stodghill Jr. arrived in July to be the new head of school at the Altamont School. For the past three years, the Chattanooga native has led the Doane Stuart School in New York through accreditation, growth and the COVID-19 pandemic, but his extensive previous experience in educational leadership was in the Southeast.
districtadministration.com
Student writes of death by ants and AK-47 in ‘death notebook’
After patiently waiting for further clarity from the school board, Trussville City Schools finally released a lengthy newsletter to provide parents with some closure regarding a recent security threat involving a student’s “death notebook.”. “We dodged a bullet. I truly mean that,” Trussville, Alabama, Mayor Buddy Choat said...
Greater Birmingham Humane Society helps evacuate dogs from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is helping out our furry friends in Florida. Dozens of dogs are now here in Birmingham after being evacuated from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ian. About 43 dogs from Florida are now in Birmingham and out of harms way. The dogs arrived at the […]
