Cleveland County, AR

Equipment arrives for Veolia expansion

GUM SPRINGS — The first of two massive air scrubber technologies arrived this week at the Veolia Gum Springs facility in the Clark County Industrial Park, plant officials announced Thursday. A tractor-trailer delivered the scrubber to the local facility, hauling it in from Houston, Texas. According to Matt Burgard,...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
Arkansas governor gets flu shot, encourages others to get theirs

Flu shot clinics are being held throughout Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Rene Mallory got their shots during a free clinic Friday at the Bryant Community Center. Hutchinson said he has made sure to get his annual shots during each year while in office. "I want...
ARKANSAS STATE
Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week

RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
Ouachita County suffers another COVID-19 death

Ouachita County recorded its 115th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases fell sharply in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Tuesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,284. Total Active Cases: 41, down 13 since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,143.
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR

