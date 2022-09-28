Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
Equipment arrives for Veolia expansion
GUM SPRINGS — The first of two massive air scrubber technologies arrived this week at the Veolia Gum Springs facility in the Clark County Industrial Park, plant officials announced Thursday. A tractor-trailer delivered the scrubber to the local facility, hauling it in from Houston, Texas. According to Matt Burgard,...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor gets flu shot, encourages others to get theirs
Flu shot clinics are being held throughout Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and State Secretary of Health Rene Mallory got their shots during a free clinic Friday at the Bryant Community Center. Hutchinson said he has made sure to get his annual shots during each year while in office. "I want...
Theft causing problems for man wanting to bring science museum to Pine Bluff
A Utah inventor man looking to start his own business in Pine bluff is suffering from a major problem that’s holding him back. That problem is theft.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
Arkansas prisons reach 105% capacity; Dept. of Corrections to release a few hundred parolees early
The Arkansas Department of Corrections voted Friday, September 23, to release nearly 400 parolees early due to overcrowding issues across prisons in the state.
clevelandcountyherald.com
Hwy 79-63 Junk Hunt Begins Next Week
RISON - The seventh annual Hwy. 79-63 Junk Hunt begins Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 with miles of yard sales throughout Cleveland County and beyond. Junk Hunt organizer Jennifer King said the Junk Hunt will follow the same route as it has in previous years, starting at the Hwy. 79 exit at Interstate 530 in Pine Bluff and proceeding south along Hwy. 79 through Watson Chapel, Rison, Kingsland and eventually to Fordyce. At Fordyce, the route turns east along Hwy. 8 passing through New Edinburg on its way to Warren. At Warren, the hunt takes two paths, one turns north on Hwy. 63 heading back to Pine Bluff through the Cleveland County communities of Rye, Pansy, Rowell, Calmer, Wood‐lawn and Randall. The second path, heads south on Hwy. 63 through Hermitage and on to Morro Bay, then expands to Strong on Hwy. 275.
magnoliareporter.com
Ouachita County suffers another COVID-19 death
Ouachita County recorded its 115th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases fell sharply in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Tuesday. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,284. Total Active Cases: 41, down 13 since Monday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,143.
Crash on 1-30 near Benton causes huge delay
A vehicle crash on Interstate 30 in Saline County is causing a huge delay for westbound commuters Wednesday evening.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
FBI provides tips on what to do if you are facing an active shooter situation
If that terrible moment comes and bullets start flying, do you know what to do?
Deputies: Student arrested in Watson Chapel School District threats
Jefferson County deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday after the Watson Chapel School District received a bomb threats and texts concerning other violent incidents over the past two weeks.
arkadelphian.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash
A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
