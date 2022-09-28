ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
beckersspine.com

Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic

Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
Fairfield Sun Times

Logan Health announces new independent location for spine and brain care in Helena

Logan Health will start offering comprehensive brain and spine care for adult patients at a new independent location in Helena. Staffed by neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, the clinic will provide initial and follow-up care and second opinion evaluations for patients in Helena and the surrounding areas.
High School Football PRO

Kalispell, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Helena High School football team will have a game with Glacier High School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00.
Fairfield Sun Times

Drowning reported at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Flathead Beacon

Montana’s U.S. House Candidates to Face Off this Week

The three candidates running to represent Montana’s new western U.S. House district will debate 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte, according to Lee Enterprises, which noted it is hosting the event along with Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio. Republican Ryan Zinke...
buttesports.com

JACK PRIGGE is AA State Champion

Cold wet weather and a nine-stroke deficit did not stop Jack Prigge. Jack had a day that will be talked about for years in winning the Boys AA individual title in an extra hole playoff against his good friend Tyler Avery from Glacier. Prigge came from third place after the...
NBCMontana

3 developers discuss plans for Uptown lots

BUTTE, Mont. — During Wednesday night's City-County Commission meeting, Butte-Silver Bow Community Development Director Karen Byrnes led a presentation on the proposed development of three adjoining lots on East Park Street in Uptown. Three different proposals were presented. The first was from Luke Anderson of UPTOP LLC, and calls...
The Associated Press

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site. Arsenic...
406mtsports.com

No. 1 Helena Capital blanks Butte on rainy night at Vigilante

HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins trudged through the mud and muck and came out on the other side spotless in a 41-0 homecoming victory over the Butte Bulldogs. Underneath a persistent rain and on a field that slowly transformed into a slip-and-slide, the Bruins started fast, smothered the Bulldogs, and recorded their first shutout of the season to remain perfect (6-0 overall, 4-0 Western AA) on the season.
Fairfield Sun Times

Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes

The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice.
