Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
beckersspine.com
Montana health system to open brain, spine clinic
Kalispell, Mont.-based Logan Health will open a brain and spine clinic in Helena, Mont., according to a Sept. 29 news release in MontanaRightNow.com. Neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, will staff the clinic, the health system said. The location will provide consultations and second opinion evaluations. The...
Last Chance Community Pow Wow kicks off 23 years of celebration
Early Friday morning, Helena elementary schools all gathered together to experience the 23rd annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow.
Fairfield Sun Times
Logan Health announces new independent location for spine and brain care in Helena
Logan Health will start offering comprehensive brain and spine care for adult patients at a new independent location in Helena. Staffed by neurosurgeons T.C. Origitano, MD, PhD, and Joseph Sramek, MD, the clinic will provide initial and follow-up care and second opinion evaluations for patients in Helena and the surrounding areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Out and About: Townsend Fall Fest and a look at the moon in the 'Big Sky'
In this week's edition of out and about, Townsend Fall Fest is back and great views of the moon under the big sky can be had on Saturday.
Kalispell, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Helena High School football team will have a game with Glacier High School on September 30, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Fairfield Sun Times
Drowning reported at Spring Meadow Lake State Park
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Bear found in Helena mobile home park
Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park near Bill Roberts Golf Course Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s U.S. House Candidates to Face Off this Week
The three candidates running to represent Montana’s new western U.S. House district will debate 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte, according to Lee Enterprises, which noted it is hosting the event along with Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio. Republican Ryan Zinke...
buttesports.com
JACK PRIGGE is AA State Champion
Cold wet weather and a nine-stroke deficit did not stop Jack Prigge. Jack had a day that will be talked about for years in winning the Boys AA individual title in an extra hole playoff against his good friend Tyler Avery from Glacier. Prigge came from third place after the...
NBCMontana
3 developers discuss plans for Uptown lots
BUTTE, Mont. — During Wednesday night's City-County Commission meeting, Butte-Silver Bow Community Development Director Karen Byrnes led a presentation on the proposed development of three adjoining lots on East Park Street in Uptown. Three different proposals were presented. The first was from Luke Anderson of UPTOP LLC, and calls...
Man drowns in Spring Meadow Lake after getting stuck in mud
A man drowned at Spring Meadow Lake on the west side of Helena Wednesday afternoon according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile (776-square kilometer) site in Montana that’s contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree filed Friday in U.S. District Court, the Atlantic Richfield Company committed to finishing cleanup work in residential yards in the towns of Anaconda and Opportunity. It also will clean up soils in the surrounding hills and address the remaining piles of contaminated waste at the site. Arsenic...
EPA announces cleanup of Montana Superfund site
The Atlantic Richfield Company has agreed to complete its cleanup of the Anaconda Smelter Superfund Site in Montana, which has suffered from severe pollution and water contamination.
406mtsports.com
No. 1 Helena Capital blanks Butte on rainy night at Vigilante
HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins trudged through the mud and muck and came out on the other side spotless in a 41-0 homecoming victory over the Butte Bulldogs. Underneath a persistent rain and on a field that slowly transformed into a slip-and-slide, the Bruins started fast, smothered the Bulldogs, and recorded their first shutout of the season to remain perfect (6-0 overall, 4-0 Western AA) on the season.
Fairfield Sun Times
Attorney General’s office discriminated in hiring, Montana human rights investigation concludes
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The Montana Human Rights Bureau found reasonable cause to believe the Attorney General’s Office engaged in unlawful discrimination during the hiring process following an investigation into the Montana Department of Justice.
Fairfield Sun Times
Purchase of Seymour Creek parcel planned by Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office
BUTTE, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office is planning on purchasing the Seymore Creek parcel. The addition of around 3,600 acres of public land will expand public recreational access and help improve the biological, cultural and economic health of the Big Hole River Valley the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.
Comments / 0